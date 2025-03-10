Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

NASHVILLE – We’re now just days away from the official start of free agency.
Also this week, the Titans are wrapping up an early wave of early pre-draft visits.
The 2025 NFL Draft is now just over six weeks away.
So, who will the Titans take?
Well, let’s take our fifth tour of the mocks, and a look at what 30 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the first overall pick:
Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Charles Davis, CBS Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Steve Serby, NY Post: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Travis May, A to Z Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Ayrton Ostly, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: WR/DB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Mike Sando, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Kyle Stackhouse, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State (at No.3 after trade)
Destin Adams, A to Z Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Pro Football Sports Network: OT Will Campbell, LSU (at pick No. 6 after trade)
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Brendan Donahue, Sharp Football Analysis: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Source: Tennesseetitans.com
