Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

NASHVILLE – The NFL Combine is now in the rear-view mirror. Next up, the Titans will begin to host prospects for 30 visits, while also making Pro Day trips.The 2025 NFL Draft is now less than two months away.
So, who will the Titans take? Well, let’s take our fourth tour of the mocks, and a look at what 25 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the first overall pick:
Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Kyle Stackhouse, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State (at No.3 after trade)
Marco Enriquez, Pro Football Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Miami
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Brendan Donahue, Sharp Football Analysis: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Pro Football Sports Network: OT Will Campbell, LSU (at pick No. 6 after trade)
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Matthew Cannata, Pro Football Network: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Source: Tennesseetitans.com
