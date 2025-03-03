Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

NASHVILLE – The NFL Combine is now in the rear-view mirror. Next up, the Titans will begin to host prospects for 30 visits, while also making Pro Day trips.The 2025 NFL Draft is now less than two months away.

So, who will the Titans take? Well, let’s take our fourth tour of the mocks, and a look at what 25 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the first overall pick:

Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Kyle Stackhouse, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State (at No.3 after trade)

Marco Enriquez, Pro Football Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Miami

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Brendan Donahue, Sharp Football Analysis: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Pro Football Sports Network: OT Will Campbell, LSU (at pick No. 6 after trade)

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Matthew Cannata, Pro Football Network: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

