Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft 7.0

NASHVILLE – The Titans have taken a pause in free agency, at least for now.

To date, the team has officially added 10 new players.

Did in impact the team’s plans in the upcoming NFL Draft?

Well, let’s take our seventh tour of the mocks, and look at what 30 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the first overall pick:

Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Charles Davis, CBS Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Tim Bielik, Cleveland.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Tom Fornelli, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Mike Band, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Carter Landis, SI.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Marco Enriquez, Pro Football Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Nick Suss, The Tennessean: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Rob Rang, Fox Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Hal Habib, Palm Beach Post: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Phil Perry, NBC Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

David Helman, FOX Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: CB Travis Hunter (Colorado) *at 3 after trade

Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State *at 2 after trade

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Ayrton Ostly, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Mike Sando, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

