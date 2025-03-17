Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft 6.0

NASHVILLE –We’re a week into free agency. The Titans have made a number of additions, and they’ve seen some departures as well.

Did it impact the team’s plans in the upcoming NFL Draft? Time will tell.

Let’s take our sixth tour of the mocks, and a look at what 30 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the first overall pick:

Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Charles Davis, CBS Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Kyle Stackhouse, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Hal Habib, Palm Beach Post: QB Cam Ward, Miami

David Helman, FOX Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Carter Landis, SI: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: CB Travis Hunter (Colorado) *at 3 after trade

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Eric Froton, NBC Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State *at 2 after trade

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Ayrton Ostly, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Mike Sando, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Pro Football Sports Network: OT Will Campbell, LSU (at pick No. 6 after trade)

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Source: tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email