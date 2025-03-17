Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft 6.0

NASHVILLE –We’re a week into free agency. The Titans have made a number of additions, and they’ve seen some departures as well.
Did it impact the team’s plans in the upcoming NFL Draft? Time will tell.
Let’s take our sixth tour of the mocks, and a look at what 30 draft analysts think the Titans will do with the first overall pick:
Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Charles Davis, CBS Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Kyle Stackhouse, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Hal Habib, Palm Beach Post: QB Cam Ward, Miami
David Helman, FOX Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Carter Landis, SI: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: CB Travis Hunter (Colorado) *at 3 after trade
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Eric Froton, NBC Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State *at 2 after trade
Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Ayrton Ostly, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Mike Sando, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Pro Football Sports Network: OT Will Campbell, LSU (at pick No. 6 after trade)
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
