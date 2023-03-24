Who Will the Titans Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

From TennesseeTitans.com

NASHVILLE – The Titans have made some moves in free agency, reaching deals with six new players.

Some draft prognosticators have made some moves in their mock drafts, making changes of their own.

The Titans are currently scheduled to pick 11th in the first round of April’s NFL Draft.

So, who will the Titans take?

Let’s take our sixth tour of the mocks and see what 25 draft analysts think the Titans will do.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Edge rusher Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Nate Davis, USA Today: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State

Greg Auman, FOX Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky (at pick 6 after trade)

Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: OT Paris Johnson, Jr., Ohio State

Dan Roche, NBC Sports Philadelphia: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Nick Simon, Draft Kings: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Todd McShay, ESPN: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State

Adam Hill, Las Vegas Review-Journal: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Charles Davis, NFL Network: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network: IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (at pick 20 after trade)

Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Natalie Miller, Draftwire: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (at pick 16 after trade)

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee