Who Will the Titans Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

From TennesseeTitans.com
NASHVILLE – The Titans have made some moves in free agency, reaching deals with six new players.
Some draft prognosticators have made some moves in their mock drafts, making changes of their own.
The Titans are currently scheduled to pick 11th in the first round of April’s NFL Draft.
So, who will the Titans take?
Let’s take our sixth tour of the mocks and see what 25 draft analysts think the Titans will do.
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Edge rusher Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Nate Davis, USA Today: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State
Greg Auman, FOX Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky (at pick 6 after trade)
Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: OT Paris Johnson, Jr., Ohio State
Dan Roche, NBC Sports Philadelphia: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Nick Simon, Draft Kings: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Todd McShay, ESPN: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State
Adam Hill, Las Vegas Review-Journal: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Charles Davis, NFL Network: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network: IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (at pick 20 after trade)
Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News: WR Jordan Addison, USC
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Natalie Miller, Draftwire: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (at pick 16 after trade)
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee