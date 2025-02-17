Who Will the Titans Pick? A Second Tour of the Mock Drafts

NASHVILLE – The Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are both in the rear-view mirror. The NFL Combine is up next. The Titans currently have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

So, who will the Titans take?

Let’s take our second tour of the mocks, and a look at what 25 draft analysts think the Titans will do.

Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Rob Rang, FOX Sports: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Dan Parr, NFL.com: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Sam Russell, Bleacher Nation: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Matt Rooney, Bleacher Nation: Edge Abdul Carter, Miami

Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Ryan Novozinsky, NJ.com: CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Christian Booher, SI,com: Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Matthew Cannata, Pro Football Network: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

JP Acosta, Super Bowl Nation: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Nick Baumgartner, The Athletic: Edge Abdul Carter, The Athletic

