The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Wednesday that the coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic, reports Associated Press.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the U.N. agency, said the WHO is “deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity” of the outbreak. He also expressed concern about “the alarming levels of inaction.”

“We have, therefore, made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” he said at a briefing in Geneva.

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response,” Tedros said.

The virus is spreading globally. Here is a sample of the confirmed cases in some of the impacted countries:

China – 80,795

Italy – 10,149

Iran – 9,000

Korea 7,755

Spain 2,174

France 1,784

Germany 1,629

United States 983

In Tennessee, there are 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Read more from the Associated Press here.

Other Coronavirus Articles: