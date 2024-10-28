Whitworth-Buchanan Students Now Have Free Access to Hygiene Products

For the last several years, Archie’s Promise, a nonprofit organization focused on providing affordable formal and business wear as well as free hygiene products to economically disadvantaged families and displaced youth and adults, has partnered with Rutherford County Schools to make hygiene products more accessible.

Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School is the latest RCS school to receive a vending machine designed to allow students free access to feminine and hygiene products.

This installation makes Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School the seventh school in the district to have a vending machine.

Archie’s Promise currently has machines in both Murfreesboro City Schools and Rutherford County Schools, with the goal of expanding to every middle and high school in Rutherford County.

Want to help Archie’s Promise? Here is a link to an Amazon list of all products they currently accept: Amazon Wish List.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email