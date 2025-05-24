White Named Athletic Director of the Year by Sports Business Journal

Danny White, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at the University of Tennessee, was named Athletic Director of the Year by Sports Business Journal. The award was presented to him at the Sports Business Awards in New York City on Wednesday evening.
White is the first Athletics Director at the University of Tennessee to receive this prestigious accolade.
“Danny’s impact on our campus and in the changing world of intercollegiate athletics has been transformational, and I am thrilled for his leadership to be recognized as the SBJ Athletic Director of the Year,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman. “Danny sets the tone with his competitive drive, strategic approach and problem-solving mindset, and has built an incredible team of athletics administrators committed to supporting student-athletes and winning with integrity. The culture he has built at Tennessee is truly special.”
Sports Business Journal Athletic Director of the Year (2000-2025)
2000 — Lew Perkins, University of Connecticut
2001 — Ted Leland, Stanford University
2002 — Bob Bowlsby, University of Iowa
2003 — Andy Geiger, Ohio State University
2004 — Eric Hyman, Texas Christian University
2005 — DeLoss Dodds, University of Texas
2006 — Jeremy Foley, University of Florida
2007 — Tom Jurich, University of Louisville
2008 — Ron Wellman, Wake Forest University
2009 — Joe Castiglione, University of Oklahoma
2010 — Gene Smith, Ohio State University
2011 — DeLoss Dodds, University of Texas
2012 — Mark Hollis, Michigan State University
2013 — Mal Moore, University of Alabama
2014 — Kevin White, Duke University
2015 — Jeff Long, University of Arkansas
2016 — Gene Smith, Ohio State University
2017 — Dan Radakovich, Clemson University
2018 — Jim Phillips, Northwestern University
2019 — Mitch Barnhart, University of Kentucky
2020 — Scott Stricklin, University of Florida
2021 — Mack Rhoades, Baylor University
2022 — Sandy Barbour, Penn State University
2023 — J.D. Wicker, San Diego State University
2024 – Chris Del Conte, University of Texas
2025 – Danny White, University of Tennessee
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!