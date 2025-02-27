White Monkey Market Extends Estate Sale Offerings in Store Front

For ten years, White Monkey Estate Sales have been providing complete or partial estate sale services to anyone who is downsizing, moving, simplifying, and for those who are dealing with the difficult task of arranging the final affairs for a loved one. They offer both traditional live estate sales and online only estate sales. And in February they opened a brick-and-mortar store to provide additional opportunities for those looking for upcycled, vintage and antique items.

Owners Jeremy and Kellie Myers opened the store at 2859 Middle Tennessee Boulevard to address the growing market for estate sales. Previous to that, they had leased a house where they held periodic estate sales.

Featured in the White Monkey Market will be a large selection of goods including vintage, antique and primitive household goods; locally sourced items including baked goods; clothing and jewelry; vinyl records; gift items; and unique pieces from an assortment of local estates. This new endeavor will also allow them to give those needing assistance de-cluttering or downsizing the opportunity to sell unneeded and unwanted items.

They will also continue to have their estate sales. Using their skills in working alongside lawyers, executors, and family members, the Myers make a point of making the liquidation of personal property a pleasant experience.

Their goal is to provide professional and compassionate assistance for those left with the task of settling a loved one’s estate. According to their website, “The flexibility in our services allows us the ability to work within any circumstances, any home, and within any neighborhood that may have HOA restrictions. We want an opportunity to serve [our clients] during this difficult season of change and transition. White Monkey Estate Sales originated out of a desire to serve the emotional needs of those in difficult transitions and to see others liberated, set free from the bondage of clutter.”

Says one online reviewer, “Wow! Kellie and Jeremy at White Monkey Estate Sales could not have been more helpful in liquidating the contents of my mother’s home. They were courteous, efficient, effective and very professional in the manner they dealt with all aspects of the sale.”

“I’ve been looking for items to fill a recently purchased home,” said another reviewer. Surprisingly, I found seven of the items I needed all in one spot…The host and hostess of White Monkey are first class. Their pricing is reasonable, which was surprising for this type of sale. My number one favorite thing about White Monkey is that everything is priced. I’m looking forward to White Monkey sales in the future.”



White Monkey Market hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Visit facebook.com/whitemonkeyes for more information about the company.

