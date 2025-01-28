White Castle’s ‘Love Kit’ is Back for Valentine’s Day

Love knows no bounds when White Castle, the innovator of The Original Slider® and renowned consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand, is serving the nation’s desire to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a uniquely steamy twist. The super-popular “Love Kit” is back, baby. This year, the Love Kit is bigger, better, bolder and lovely-er!

A limited quantity of the White Castle Love Kit is available. Priced at $99 (shipping included), they are available to purchase only on White Castle’s online store, HouseOfCrave.com.

For 34 years, White Castle has transformed its restaurants on Valentine’s Day into Love Castles, featuring special décor, hostess seating and tableside service. White Castle, which has sold its sells its Sliders in grocery and convenient stores nationwide for nearly four decades, expanded the tradition in 2024 with the Love Kit, a special Valentine’s Day-themed meal that brings the tastes, aromas and experience of eating in a White Castle to Cravers unable to secure a reservation or drive to one of the 300-plus participating Castles.

What’s in the “Kit”?

The one-of-a-kind Love Kit is beefier in 2025, featuring 20 mouth-watering Sliders (they arrive frozen). The Love Kit is designed to serve up to five people. And this year’s version is also packed with more variety to surprise that special someone or enjoy as part of a fun night in with family.

8 Classic Cheese Sliders (four 2 packs) – The result of topping perfection with a slice of tasty, melty American cheese.

(four 2 packs) – The result of topping perfection with a slice of tasty, melty American cheese. 6 Original Sliders (three 2 packs) – There can only be one original, and this is it! Made with 100% beef and grilled to perfection on a bed of onions.

(three 2 packs) – There can only be one original, and this is it! Made with 100% beef and grilled to perfection on a bed of onions. 6 Jalapeño Cheese Sliders (three 2 packs) – For those looking to spice things up on Valentine’s Day.

(three 2 packs) – For those looking to spice things up on Valentine’s Day. 1 Pouch with pickles (7oz.) – To top the Sliders just like they’re prepared in Castles.

(7oz.) – To top the Sliders just like they’re prepared in Castles. 10 Strawberry Cheesecake Desserts-on-a-Stick – Can’t have Valentine’s Day without a little sweetness!

– Can’t have Valentine’s Day without a little sweetness! VIP Coupons – Redeemable for up to 12 Sliders from your local freezer aisle when the Crave strikes again!

Local Love Castles are accepting reservations

The tradition of transforming White Castle into an atmosphere full of fun, love and affordability is now in its 34th year. Since 1991, White Castle has been treating guests on Feb. 14 to a fine dining experience, without the costs associated with white table establishments. Cravers can find their closest participating Castle by visiting OpenTable and searching for reservations on Feb. 14 at White Castle.

Special Offers

All customers are welcome to join White Castle’s free customer loyalty program, CRAVER NATION REWARDS™, and get access to even more discounts and freebies on Valentine’s Day:

BOGO free dessert on-a-stick on Feb. 14 (limit 1)

(limit 1) BOGO French Toast Sliders (limit 1), now through April 20

BOGO Breakfast Sliders (limit 1 a week), Feb. 1-28

Bonus Quest: Order on Valentine’s Day and earn a BOGO Free Combo Reward

