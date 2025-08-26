White Castle Cheddar Bacon Cheese Slider Available at Walmart

Aug. 15, 2025 – White Castle, America’s first fast-food restaurant chain and the first restaurant brand to unite the worlds of fast-food and consumer package goods, is combining two favorites, bacon and cheese, to deliver one powerfully flavored brand-new Slider, the Cheddar Bacon Cheese Slider.

The Cheddar Bacon Cheese Slider is made with 100% beef, steam-grilled onions, the signature steamy bun and for the very first time, a melty slice of cheddar flavored with real bacon pieces. According to Mintel’s U.S. frozen snacks market report, consumers across the country continue to crave cheese in their frozen snack purchases, and this new Slider answers the demand.

The new Cheddar Bacon Cheese Slider is available exclusively in the all-new 16 count Cheese Sliders Variety Pack. The new package features three distinctly craveable cheese-topped Slider varieties:

4 – New Cheddar Bacon Cheese Slider

6 – Jalapeño Cheese Sliders

6 – Classic Cheese Sliders

The Cheese Sliders Variety Pack is available at Walmart stores and quickly rolling out to additional grocer’s freezer aisles in the months ahead.

The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the CRAVER NATION REWARDS™ loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit whitecastle.com.

Source: PRNewswire

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email