Whiskey Jam Reveals CMA Fest Thursday Night Lineup at Ascend Amphitheater

CMA Fest presented by SoFi has added even more exciting performances! The Country Music Association and Whiskey Jam have announced the lineup for its Thursday night takeover at Ascend Amphitheater to deliver a night of high-energy performances in the heart of Music City on the first night of CMA Fest, June 5.

Whiskey Jam’s Thursday night takeover will feature performances from Graham Barham, Gabby Barrett, Colbie Caillat, Randy Houser, Lakeview, Vincent Mason, Edwin McCain and Ian Munsick. Tickets start at $17 and are on sale now at CMAfest.com/tickets. As previously announced, the weekend continues with “Jake Owen and Friends” on Friday, followed by “Wynonna Judd’s Girls Night Out” on Saturday.

Don’t miss a beat by staying connected with CMA on CMAfest.com.

