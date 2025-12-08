Where to See Christmas Lights in 2025

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list.
FrankTown Festival of Lights
Back again for another year, it’s a mile of Christmas lights that will delight everyone in the family. You can tour the light display at the Williamson County Agricultural Center (4215 Long Lane, Franklin).
The Festival of Lights takes place every night of the week from 5pm – 9pm through December 31. Admission isr $39.84 a car (up to 8 passengers).
Find more info here.
Franklin Holiday Lights Trolley Tour
Grab your friends and family and create your own holiday tradition on the Trolley Tour beginning at The Factory in Franklin. Trolley tours take place through December 22.
Find more info here.
Cannonsburgh Village
Cannonsburgh Village is hosting a FREE Drive Through Christmas Lights event! Load everyone in the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those holiday memories!
Cannonsburgh Village will be illuminated with thousands of lights on the first three weekends in December on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday nights from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Drive Through Christmas Lights weekend dates are December 5-6, 12-13, and 19-20. Free and open to all ages. For more information contact Cannonsburgh Village at 615-890-0355.
Drive your car through the quaint and historic village and take in all the beautiful lights on display. This is another great activity to add to your holiday tradition list in Murfreesboro.
Visitors will remain in their vehicles to view the light displays.
Dates: Fridays, Saturdays Dec. 5-6, Dec. 12-13, Dec. 19-20
Time: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Admission: Free
Location: 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro
The Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas in Lebanon is open and is a must-visit holiday attraction. The Dancing Lights takes place at Wilson County Fairgrounds, 1033 Sparta Pike, Lebanon.
The display is open through January 4, 2025
Hours: Sundays – Thursdays: 5pm – 10pm; Fridays & Saturdays: 5pm – 11pm
Rain or Shine
Admission:
$35 per family vehicle
$35 for a non-profit van/bus
$60 for car limousines
$75 for SUV limousines
$150 for large commercial vehicles, motor homes, buses
Open on all holidays, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
Other attractions include Santa’s Village, which features Santa Photos, Mechanical, Carnival Rides, Bungee Trampoline, Train Ride, Pony Ride, and Inflatables. Plus, food and drink is available for purchase.
For more information, click here.

Chad’s Winter Wonderland
Featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC, Chad’s Winter Wonderland is located at 791 E Old LaGuardo Rd., Lebanon, TN 37987.
Cost is $25. The event is open every night 5pm-10pm through New Year’s Eve 2025. Be sure to stop by the concession for food, drinks, and merchandise.
* To note: event organizers have an 8’8” height limit, and request no stretch limos.
For more information on this light display, click here.
Gaylord Opryland Hotel
Stroll the Magnolia Lawn and view an amazing display of more than 3 million holiday lights.
You can see the lights now until – January 3, 2026, nightly 5:20 p.m. – midnight.
For capacity management and to ensure an enjoyable environment, resort access will be guaranteed after 3pm CT for overnight guests and indoor/outdoor ticket reservation holders only every Friday/Saturday beginning Nov. 21 plus daily Nov. 24-27 and Dec. 19-31, 2025.
We invite and welcome visitors without room reservation or ticketed event reservations to arrive on site PRIOR to 3pm CT on the aforementioned dates and enjoy the rest of the afternoon into the evening, or to visit anytime Nov. 7-20, 23, & 30; or Dec. 1-4,7-11, & 14-18, 2025; or Jan. 1-3, 2026. Additional restrictions may apply without advance notice.
For information, click here.
Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill
You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of Lights on Old Charlotte and Lights on Sparrow Street. Chad Hoover began the display with Lights on Charlotte and then moved to Spring Hill. Now, after moving to Chapel Hill, you can enjoy the combination of both displays in one location. You can find Hoover Lights at 1390 Neil Road, Chapel Hill.
This year, they are inviting everyone who visits the display to help support our local food pantry and families right here in our community.
Whether you bring a canned good, drop off non-perishable items, or use the Venmo QR code to help them purchase items, every single contribution makes a meaningful impact. Your generosity helps fill pantry shelves, stock family kitchens, and bring comfort to neighbors who need it most.
Find all the details here.
London’s Lights
London’s Lights is located at 1001 Ash Circle in La Vergne. The lights are on from 5pm – 10pm until January 5th.
Visiting London’s Lights is completely free but the community is invited to give a donation of unwrapped toys, to help unfortunate children. Toys can be for infants up to 16 years old, for boys or girls.
No parking on street, only to get out of the car according to La Vergne City Department codes.
Christmas on the Cumberland
Get ready to unwrap the holiday magic with the City of Clarksville’s Christmas on the Cumberland! Prepare to be dazzled as you experience the captivating displays of over one million lights at McGregor Park. Admission is free and open to the public.
Regular Hours
Open nightly November 23, 2024 – January 2, 2025
5:00 PM to 10:00 PM Sunday-Thursday
5:00 PM to 11:00 PM Friday-Saturday
*Lights may be off during rain and extreme weather.*
McGregor Park is located at 640 N. Riverside Drive, Clarksville.
To learn more, click here.
Cheekwood
Experience Nashville’s classic holiday tradition as you embark on a magical one-mile walk through Cheekwood’s gardens illuminated by more than a million lights. A delightful experience for all ages awaits, complete with s’mores, seasonal libations, and a Holiday Marketplace. Tour the Historic Mansion, specially decorated this year by former White House florist Laura Dowling.
Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville.
For more information click here.
Lights on Logan
Thursday, November 27 through Tuesday, December 26.
The light show runs every 25 minutes from 5:00 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Tune your car stereo to 103.9 FM when you arrive to hear the show. The display is located at 2760 Logan Rd, Greenbrier, TN 37073.
For more information, click here.
Springfield’s Winter Wonderland
The City of Springfield’s Winter Wonderland, proudly sponsored by Electrolux, is sure to create lasting memories as hundreds experience the captivating display of thousands of lights and more than a dozen holiday scenes.
Every year, friends and neighbors join to celebrate Winter Wonderland. Last year, the tradition continued with over 38,000 visitors attending drive-through and walkable experiences. Admission is free and open to the public.
DATE & TIME-J. Travis Price Park, 4155 Wilks Road
Open nightly November 29-December 28, 2025, from 5:30-9:00 PM.
Walk-thru & Activity Nights, from 5:30-9:00 PM:
Saturday, December 6: Carriage rides (first come, first served), Character visit, Santa in the cabin, petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, and food trucks.
Saturday, December 13: Character visit, Santa in the cabin, petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, and food trucks.
Saturday, December 20: Carriage rides (first come, first served), Character visit, Santa in the cabin, petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, and food trucks.
Food will be available for purchase on the three Saturdays listed above from food vendors Lady Dawgs, Whitt’s BBQ, and Marie’s Snack Shack.
Find more information here.
