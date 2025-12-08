Where to See Christmas Lights in 2025

Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list.

FrankTown Festival of Lights

Back again for another year, it’s a mile of Christmas lights that will delight everyone in the family. You can tour the light display at the Williamson County Agricultural Center (4215 Long Lane, Franklin).

The Festival of Lights takes place every night of the week from 5pm – 9pm through December 31. Admission isr $39.84 a car (up to 8 passengers).

Find more info here.

Franklin Holiday Lights Trolley Tour

Grab your friends and family and create your own holiday tradition on the Trolley Tour beginning at The Factory in Franklin. Trolley tours take place through December 22.

Find more info here.

Cannonsburgh Village

Cannonsburgh Village is hosting a FREE Drive Through Christmas Lights event! Load everyone in the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those holiday memories!

Cannonsburgh Village will be illuminated with thousands of lights on the first three weekends in December on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday nights from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Drive Through Christmas Lights weekend dates are December 5-6, 12-13, and 19-20. Free and open to all ages. For more information contact Cannonsburgh Village at 615-890-0355.

Drive your car through the quaint and historic village and take in all the beautiful lights on display. This is another great activity to add to your holiday tradition list in Murfreesboro.

Visitors will remain in their vehicles to view the light displays.

Dates: Fridays, Saturdays Dec. 5-6, Dec. 12-13, Dec. 19-20

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Admission: Free

Location: 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro

The Dancing Lights of Christmas

The Dancing Lights of Christmas in Lebanon is open and is a must-visit holiday attraction. The Dancing Lights takes place at Wilson County Fairgrounds, 1033 Sparta Pike, Lebanon.

The display is open through January 4, 2025

Hours: Sundays – Thursdays: 5pm – 10pm; Fridays & Saturdays: 5pm – 11pm

Rain or Shine

Admission:

$35 per family vehicle

$35 for a non-profit van/bus

$60 for car limousines

$75 for SUV limousines

$150 for large commercial vehicles, motor homes, buses

Open on all holidays, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Other attractions include Santa’s Village, which features Santa Photos, Mechanical, Carnival Rides, Bungee Trampoline, Train Ride, Pony Ride, and Inflatables. Plus, food and drink is available for purchase.

For more information, click here.