Where to See Christmas Lights in 2024

For the fifth year, Cannonsburgh Village is hosting a FREE Drive Through Christmas Lights event! Load everyone in the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those holiday memories!

Cannonsburgh Village will be illuminated with thousands of lights on the first three weekends in December on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday nights from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Drive Through Christmas Lights weekend dates are December 6-8, 13-15, and 20-22. Free and open to all ages. For more information contact Cannonsburgh Village at 615-890-0355.

Drive your car through the quaint and historic village and take in all the beautiful lights on display. This is another great activity to add to your holiday tradition list in Murfreesboro.

Visitors will remain in their vehicles to view the light displays.

Dates: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-15, Dec. 20-22

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Admission: Free

Location: 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro