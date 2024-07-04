Where to See 4th of July Fireworks

Still figuring out where to go to see fireworks this Fourth of July? Here is a list of places you can see fireworks this Fourth across middle Tennessee.
1Downtown Nashville
July 4
Fireworks begin at 9:30pm
The downtown event will present one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks shows – which for the first time will include drone light elements – synchronized to live music from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony.
Prior to fireworks, there are multiple events taking place throughout downtown including live music by Chris Young, YOLA, Girl Named Tom, Blessing Offor, and more. Check out the full July 4th schedule.
2Circle P Ranch, Mt. Juliet
July 4
Fireworks begin at 9pm
Circle P Ranch
563 E Main Street, Mt Juliet
Join the City for Mt. Juliet’s Biggest July 4th Celebration at Circle P Ranch!
Indulge in delicious bites from 12 different food trucks, groove to live music, and dive into the fun with a foam party!
It’s all happening at 563 E Main Street from 5-9 p.m. Fireworks ignite the sky at 9 p.m. sharp!
3Harlinsdale Farm, Franklin
July 4
239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Fireworks begin at 9pm
The Park at Harlinsdale is the prime spot for viewing the fireworks show in the Tractor Supply Co. Arena featuring music by the Nashville Yacht Club Band starting at 6pm. The show is sponsored by WAKM, and the City of Franklin. Friends of Franklin Parks. There will also be family games in the kids zone, including cornhole, can jam, face painting, football toss, giant Jenga and kids crafts. Everyone can enter the contest to win the best star-spangled hat! And there will also be a Pilgrimage Tickets giveaway! Concessions will be provided by Smokey Dawggs, Cluckmasters Wings and Things, Haole Boys Teriyaki, Fat People in the Kitchen and Taco. Desserts will be offered by Retro Sno, Moosic City and Padrino’s Pops. Adult beverages will be available by purchase.
Prior to fireworks, downtown Franklin hosts events beginning at 10:00 a.m. including music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. The event will also feature a Children’s Patriotic Parade at 5:00 p.m, line-up for the parade begins at 4:45, to register go to the Lions Club Booth on the square at the event. There will be prizes for best costume and decorated bikes and wagons. The Patriotic Pet Parade will be at 10:30 a.m., sign up is at https://franklinlionsclub.com/patriotic-pet-parade.
4Crockett Park, Brentwood
July 4
Fireworks begin at 9 pm.
1500 Volunteer Pkwy
Feel free to come before the fireworks to get some dinner or a snack and enjoy The Downtown Band. Food trucks begin serving at 5pm.
Bring chairs or a blanket to sit.
Admission is free.
5The Fountains, Murfreesboro
July 4
Fireworks at 9pm
1500 Medical Center Pkwy
Join the City of Murfreesboro for Celebration Under the Stars on Thursday, July 4th at The Fountains.
This incredible event, brought to you by Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation and Middle Tennessee Electric, has quickly become one of the best places to spend your 4th of July. There will be great music, lots of fun and amazing fireworks! Before the fireworks, you can enjoy DJ Music from 4:30pm – 7:30pm and live entertainment by Craig Campbell at 7:30pm.
6Veterans Memorial Park, La Vergne
July 4
115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne
The highly-anticipated Independence Day Celebration will be back at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, for the annual fireworks spectacle.
This year’s show will be put on by Pyro Shows, Inc. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 6:00 p.m. This year’s live music will be performed by Zone Status.
In addition to the fireworks show, there will be live music, food vendors, and other fun family activities.
Everyone is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the park. The best vantage point will be from the football field where the music stage will be set up. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to bring a picnic dinner to the park or purchase food from the food and snack vendors that will be at the event.
7Pegram Park, Pegram
July 4
Fireworks at 9:30pm
468 Thompson Road
As the sky darkens, prepare to be dazzled by a fireworks show like no other. This year’s display is set to be the most elaborate yet, featuring new pyrotechnics that will light up the night sky in a breathtaking array of colors and patterns.
The Town of Pegram is hosting events all day, starting at 7am. You can see the schedule of events here.
8Wilson County Fairgrounds, Lebanon
July 4
Fireworks at dusk
945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon
Bring your chairs and blanket to enjoy the firework display. Other highlights of the event include live music from SweetN3 and El Dorado, games and kids activities, cornhole, face painting, inflatables, balloon art and food trucks.
9Triple Creek Park, Gallatin
July 4
240 Champion Drive, Gallatin
Presented by the City of Gallatin, Destination Gallatin, Gallatin Parks & Recreation, and the Gallatin Fire Department. Enjoy a fun day celebrating the Fourth of July with a foam party provided by the Gallatin Fire Department, multiple food trucks, and ending the night with a fireworks show! This is a free event, and the whole community is invited!
10Maury County Park, Columbia
July 4
Fireworks at 9pm
1018 Maury County Park Dr, Columbia
Gather your family and friends and end your holiday with an amazing fireworks show by Maury County Parks!
No personal fireworks will be allowed in the park.
