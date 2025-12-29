Where to Recycle Your Live Christmas Tree in Murfreesboro

As you’re preparing for the new year, here’s a great way to recycle your live Christmas Tree.

If you’re a resident of the City of Murfreesboro, you can place the tree curbside by your house, and city crews will collect them at no charge.

Remove all the lights and ornaments and drop off your tree (NO artificial trees please) at one of two locations for chipping:

• Mulching facility, 4765 Florence Road from 6 a.m.- 2 p.m.

• Cannonsburgh Village, 312 South Front Street (by the antique tractor display)

Note: The deadline for dropping off trees at the collection sites is Monday, January 19.

