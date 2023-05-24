Where to Park for CMA Festival

Heading to CMA Fest festivities in downtown Nashville? After you enjoy the daytime festivities, you can walk over the bridge to Nissan Stadium for the nighttime shows.

Here are some suggestions on where to park.

1Pinnacle Garage

150 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

The garage is located at the corner of 3rd Ave South and Demonbreun St., two blocks away from Bridgestone Arena.

2First Baptist Church Parking Lot

108 7th Avenue South, Nashville

Find it adjacent to Bridgestone Arena at the corner of 6th Avenue and Demonbreun.

3Music City Center

201 5th Avenue South, Nashville

The Music City Center garage is found just off of 6th Avenue with ample parking available.

4Fifth and Broadway

550 Broadway, Nashville

The new development across the street from Bridgestone, Fifth and Broadway has a parking garage that is open during all events.

5Hilton Hotel

121 4th Avenue South, Nashville

You can park in the Hilton Hotel or valet park at the hotel.

