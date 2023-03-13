Where to Park at Geodis Park

Geodis Park is home to the Nashville Soccer Club. The 30,000 seat outdoor stadium is located in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood.
Geodis Park is located at 501 Benton Ave, Nashville, TN 37203.
- Parking
- There are several areas provided by the stadium for parking. You must purchase parking with your ticket. Tailgating is allowed in most of the parking lots but not all. Each of the lots are within a 5 to 10-minute walk. ADA parking is available in Lot 10 on an event-by-event basis. Please call the Membership Services office to secure your ADA parking at 615-750-8800.
- Tailgating rules:
- Do not block parking access.
Use bins and trash receptacles.
Vehicles may not obstruct the roadway.
Patrons may use televisions, radios, and other music-playing devices in and directly behind the parking space in which the patron’s vehicle is parked, at a reasonable volume, so long as they do not interfere with any other fan’s enjoyment of the tailgating or event experience.