Where to Meet Santa in Rutherford County This Holiday Season

Santa rests up all year to be able to meet with all the good girls and boys (and children of all ages) at the many breakfasts and other activities during the holiday season. Here are a few places to catch up with THE MAN this Christmas and get a picture, as well as some tasty food.

1 Breakfast with Santa at Hotcakes and Holly December 7, 2024 Middle Tennessee Christian School 100 E. MTCS Road Murfreesboro, Tennessee https://www.facebook.com/MurfreesboroRotary/ Cost: $10 adults, $8 for kids Hours: 7:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The holidays are upon us, and once again the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro will be celebrating the season with their 19th Annual Hotcakes and Holly Pancake Breakfast with Santa. There will also be Letters to Santa sponsored by Redstone and a Holiday Market. Proceeds go to local charities.

2 Breakfast with Santa at Almaville Fire Department December 7, 2024 911 One Mile Lane Smyrna, Tennessee More Info Cost: $10 adults, $5 for kids Hours: 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Breakfast with Santa is back!! On December 7th, enjoy breakfast with Santa and meet Santa afterwards. Pictures with Santa will be provided as well. Children 2 and under free, 12 and under $5, and Adults $10. All proceeds will benefit the Almaville Volunteer Fire Department. 3 Cookie and Coco with Santa at Lucky Ladd Farms December 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22, 2024 4374 Rock Glade Road Eagleville, Tennessee Website Cost: $12 to $36 Seatings: 9:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Enjoy cooking decorating and cocoa and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus get a photo, hear a story and more at Lucky Ladd Farms in Eagleville! Tickets vary depending on options chosen. 4 Breakfast with Santa at Elam Real Estate December 14, 2024 311 Butler Drive Murfreesboro, Tennessee Get Tickets — FREE Hours: 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Join Elam Real Estate for a yummy FREE breakfast with Santa and enjoy a photo op with the big guy. There will be games, face painting, balloons and lots of holiday cheer. Reservations are required, but the tickets are free. Bring along some baby wipes, diapers or a baby bottle filled with change to help support Portico!