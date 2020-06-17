If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Recently, Gov Lee announced Tennesseans who want to get a COVID-19 test should get one even if you are not currently experiencing symptoms. However, for reference, symptoms are listed below.

Symptoms (provided by the CDC)

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild to severe. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Emergency warning signs include*

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Where to Get Tested

Rutherford County Health Department

Free and without restrictions

Avoid waiting by calling 615-898-7880 or 615-849-0347

Locations:

100 West Burton St, Murfreesboro

108 David Collins Drive, Smyrna

Barfield Clinic

Call ahead 615-895-3600

Location: 2910 South Church, Suite B, Murfreesboro

To find more testing sites, click here.