If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Recently, Gov Lee announced Tennesseans who want to get a COVID-19 test should get one even if you are not currently experiencing symptoms. However, for reference, symptoms are listed below.
Symptoms (provided by the CDC)
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild to severe. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Emergency warning signs include*
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
*This list is not all-inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Where to Get Tested
Rutherford County Health Department
- Free and without restrictions
- Avoid waiting by calling 615-898-7880 or 615-849-0347
Locations:
- 100 West Burton St, Murfreesboro
- 108 David Collins Drive, Smyrna
Barfield Clinic
- Call ahead 615-895-3600
Location: 2910 South Church, Suite B, Murfreesboro
To find more testing sites, click here.