Where to Get a Live Christmas Tree in Rutherford County

The Real Christmas Tree Board reported in a news release that in 2024 there will be a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one. For the third year in a row, those who “grow and know” project sales will be steady and that wholesale prices will be flat.

While there was a shortage of trees for a number of years due to the pandemic, this year 20 % of those responding to the research being done by the Real Christmas Tree Board anticipate selling more trees than they did in the preceding year.

Despite concerns about the possibility of reduced consumer spending due to inflation, Marsha Grey, Executive Director of the Real Christmas Tree Board, believes that the industry is both resilient and consistent.

“We meet demand,” she said. “We sell what we harvest. And we keep planning a decade ahead.”

Just like last year, most of those wanting to buy a real Christmas tree will find one at the first place they go looking for a tree. The number of people buying a real tree for the first time is also expected to increase this year.

“Getting a real Christmas tree provides the memory-making experience that parents are looking for,” said Gray. “Plus, they get to enjoy the wonderful real Christmas tree scent that is a top reason first-time-buyers say they’ll go real this year.”

Below are a number of places to go in and near Rutherford County to find a real Christmas tree this year:





Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Boy Scout Troop 197

2511 New Salem Highway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

615-625-6518

https://store.bsatroop197.com/

Hours: Monday through Friday, 5:00 until 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

November 24 and 25, 9:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Troop 197’s Annual Christmas Tree Lot will open Sunday, November 24 until December 3. Their troop has served the community with premium Christmas Trees for 19 years. They offer North Carolina grown five to 10-foot Frasier Firs. There are candy canes for the kids, music and lots of holiday cheer. Scout will help with trimming, wrapping and loading. Deliveries upon request!

Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm

November 18 through December 17

1189 Cut Off Road

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Phone: 615-848-8564

Website: https://www.countrycovetrees.com/

Hours: November 23, 29, 30 and December 7, 14, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

November 24, and December 1, 8, 15, 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

November 27, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

December 4, 5, 6, 12 and 13, 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm

This family-owned tree farm offers both cut-it-yourself trees and pre-cut trees, wreaths, swags, and centerpieces. They even provide the bow saws. It is located on 35 acres eight miles north of Murfreesboro.

At Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm, you’ll be able to choose from a wide variety of trees, including Pre-cut Fraser, Balsam, Douglas, and Noble fir trees and the Choose-and-Cut White Pine, Leyland Cypress, Turkish Fir and Norway Spruce trees.

Their wreath shop offers custom designed fresh, ready-for-purchase wreaths. They will offer special ordering for garland, wreaths, mantle swags and mailbox cuddlers.

Not only do they sell the perfect tree and wreaths, but also other holiday items such as unique ornaments, stocking stuffers, holiday table-top and home decorations, and tree stands.

Check their website or Facebook for any changes as they will close once they are sold out.

Wildwood Tree Farm

286 La Paloma Road

Woodbury, Tennessee

615-464-2472

https://wildwoodchristmastreefarm.com/

Hours: Open between November 23 and December 15

Thanksgiving Hours. Thursday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, 1:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

This year Wildwood will be offering Canadian Hemlock, Canaan Fir, Colorado Blue Spruce, Fraser Fir, Momi Fir, Norway Spruce, Turkish Fir and White Pine, as well as live wreaths and kissing balls. They offer ball and burlap, choose and cut, and pre-cut trees. Their Ball and Burlap trees have become popular and they LOVE digging them for their families knowing they will continue to live after being planted after Christmas!

Ordering is available online with photographs of their trees, except pre-cut trees that are available for pre-purchase without photographs. Trees go fast! They are asking customers to select their tree and during checkout to choose a date for pick up. Curbside pickup is available.

The craft room offers families a chance to paint wood ornaments. There is also a Treehouse and hayrides.

Other places to find live trees:

Martin’s Home and Garden, 1020 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, 615-867-7121

Home Depot Murfreesboro, 1750 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, 615-895-9210

Home Depot Smyrna, 551 President Pl, Smyrna, TN, 615-220-5044

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email