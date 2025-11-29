Where to Get a Live Christmas Tree In and Near Rutherford County

According to the annual survey conducted by the Real Christmas Tree Board, 84% of wholesale growers said they do not plan to raise wholesale prices for the 2025 season, with some growers saying they planned to lower prices. This means that for the fourth year, live tree prices should be about the same as last year.

Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board, said in a press release, “Growers are prepared, supply is strong, and most are holding wholesale prices steady this year. This reflects the consistency of the real Christmas tree industry and the commitment of growers to ensuring that there’s a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one.”

Real Christmas trees might look good to more people this year due to the rising tariffs on the stock of artificial trees coming from outside of the country. The cost of artificial trees is expected to rise considerably according to the American Christmas Tree Association. A shortage of stock may be the result as retailers are expected to order fewer trees to minimize being left with expensive seasonal stock.

Here are a number of places to go in and near Rutherford County to find a real Christmas tree this year.

Boy Scout Troop 197

2511 New Salem Highway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

615-625-6518

https://store.bsatroop197.com/

Hours: Opens November 23

Monday through Friday, 5:00 until 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day

November 28, 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Serving Murfreesboro since 2005, Troop 197’s Annual Christmas Tree Lot opened Sunday, November 23 until December 3. Their troop has served the community with premium Christmas Trees for 20 years. They offer North Carolina grown five to 10-foot Frasier Furs. There are candy canes for the kids, music and lots of holiday cheer. Scout will help with trimming, wrapping and loading. Deliveries upon request!

Blackjack Farm

3331 Highway 231 North

Shelbyville, Tennessee

Phone: (931) 607-7573

Website

Hours: Beginning November 21, Friday through Sunday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Blackjack Farm is a family-owned business offering beautiful white pine and Frasier trees and wreaths. You choose your own tree and cut it down for $50. They will provide the saw and help you tie it to your car free of charge. They look forward to seeing everyone out on the farm, and they are excited and thankful for all of the customers who support them each and every year!

Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm

1189 Cut Off Road

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Phone: 615-848-8564

Website: https://www.countrycovetrees.com/

Hours: November 22, 28, 29 and December 6, 13, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

November 23, 30 and December 7, 14, 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

November 26, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

December 4, 5, 11 and 12, 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm

This family-owned tree farm offers both cut-it-yourself trees and pre-cut trees, wreaths, swags, and centerpieces. They even provide the bow saws. It is located on 35 acres eight miles north of Murfreesboro.

At Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm, you’ll be able to choose from a wide variety of trees, including pre-cut Fraser, Douglas, and Noble fir trees and the choose-and-cut White Pine, Virginia Pine, Leyland Cypress, Turkish Fir, Carolina Sapphire and Norway Spruce trees. Check their website for recommended time for cutting.

Their wreath shop offers custom designed fresh, ready-for-purchase wreathes. They will offer special ordering for garland, wreaths, mantle swags and mailbox cuddlers.

Not only do they sell the perfect tree and wreaths, but also other holiday items such as unique ornaments, stocking stuffers, holiday table-top and home decorations, and tree stands.

Check their website or Facebook for any changes as they will close once they are sold out.

Wildwood Christmas Tree Farm

286 La Paloma Road

Woodbury, Tennessee

615-464-2472

https://wildwoodchristmastreefarm.com/

Hours: Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Saturdays, November 30,10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Monday through Friday, Sunday, 1:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

This year Wildwood will be offering Canadian Hemlock, Canaan Fir, Colorado Blue Spruce, Fraser Fir, Momi Fir, Norway Spruce, Turkish Fir and White Pine, as well as live wreaths and kissing balls. They offer ball and burlap, choose and cut, and pre-cut trees. Their Ball and Burlap trees have become popular and they LOVE digging them for their families knowing they will continue to live after being planted after Christmas!

Ordering is available online with photographs of their trees, except pre-cut trees that are available for pre-purchase without photographs. Trees go fast! They are asking customers to select their tree and during checkout to choose a date for pick up. Curbside pickup is available.

The craft room offers families a chance to paint wood ornaments. There is also a Treehouse and hayrides. These cost an additional fee. They also have a café.

Santa’s Christmas Trees

Franklin: 2184 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, Tennessee

Cool Springs: 530 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, Tennessee

Brentwood: 289 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee

(615) 467-4001

http://www.santaschristmastrees.com/

Hours: 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., seven days a week

Jim McLeod has been providing Christmas trees to Sumner County for more than 40 years. He started Santa’s Trees in 1985 in Williamson County, but over the years it has grown and grown. There are now locations in Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, Hendersonville and Mt. Juliet. Each week, they bring fresh trees back from the Christmas tree farm and deliver them to their lots. They specialize in Fraser Firs from North Carolina.

Santa’s Trees not only provide beautiful Christmas trees, but they also offer tree flocking, tree lighting, handmade wood reindeer, wreaths, garlands and greenery. They will also do all of the heavy lifting for you. They offer custom home or office delivery and setup for Christmas trees and accessories.

Other places to find live trees in Rutherford County:

Martin’s Home and Garden, 1020 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, 615-867-7121

Home Depot Murfreesboro, 1750 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, 615-895-9210

Home Depot Smyrna, 551 President Pl, Smyrna, TN, 615-220-5044

Lowe’s Murfreesboro, 1825 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, 615-896-2882

Lowe’s Smyrna, 410 Genie Lane, Smyrna, 615-220-2172

Walmart Murfreesboro, 2000 Hobgood Road, Murfreesboro, 615-893-0175

Walmart Murfreesboro, 2012 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, 615-995-7092

Walmart Murfreesboro, 2900 South Rutherford Boulevard, 615-896-4650

Walmart Murfreesboro, 140 Joe B. Jackson Parkway, 615-867-7512

Walmart Smyrna, 570 Enon Springs Road East, Smyrna, 615-355-1092

Walmart LaVergne, 5510 Murfreesboro Road, LaVergne, 615-984-0066

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email