Where to Find a Farmers’ Market in Rutherford County in 2024

With the increasing interest in supporting local farmers and makers, Farmers’ Markets are gaining traction. According to information from the Farmers’ Market Coalition, the number of farmers has grown more than 300% since 1994. More than 8,600 that are currently registered in the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers’ Market Directory.

Farmers’ markets allow personal connections to develop between farmers and shoppers. Also, by cutting out the middleman farmers receive more food dollars, shoppers receive the freshest locally grown food, and local economies thrive.

Rutherford County offers a number of Farmers’ Markets that provide locally grown produce, meats, cheeses, and other food items. Some of the markets also allow artists and artisans to sell their products.

Lascassas Farmers Market

7684 Barlow Lane

Lascassas, Tennessee

Saturday, Year Around

8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Website: http://www.lascassasfarmersmarket.com/

This is a year-round, producer-only market that is open every Saturday morning. Vendors offer breads, spring greens, cool season veggies, beef, pork, eggs and always MTSU milk! Look forward to a hometown, friendly environment where customers are really able to connect and get to know local farmers. Great events, great local goods, great fun!

MainStreet Murfreesboro/Rutherford, Inc Saturday Market

City Square

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Saturday, May through October 26, 2024

8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Website: https://www.mainstreetmurfreesboro.org/saturday-market/

Located around the Rutherford County Courthouse on the Square, this market offers more than 50 vendors who offer everything from fresh vegetables, eggs, beef, pork, and chicken, to fresh-cut flowers, jams and jellies, homemade cakes and pies, and don’t forget Middle Tennessee State University’s famous chocolate milk. There are also many craft vendors who weave, make soap, do woodworking and more. Always a sell-out.

Rutherford County Farmers Market

Lane Agri-Center

315 John R. Rice Boulevard

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Tuesdays and Fridays beginning May through October 2024

7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

(615) 898-7710

Website: https://www.facebook.com/p/Rutherford-County-Farmers-Market-100041922714885/

The Rutherford County Farmers Market runs through the end of October. The indoor/outdoor market is a producer-only farmer’s market, with vendors coming from over 20 Middle Tennessee counties. They sell a wide variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, baked and canned goods, flowers, plants and more! There are also many handmade items like soaps and bath salts.

Smyrna Depot Farmer’s Market

115 Front Street

Smyrna, Tennessee

Saturday, May 18 thru September 14, 2024

8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Website: https://carpeartista.com/farmers-market/

Carpe Artista, a local arts education non-profit, hosts the annual Smyrna Depot Farmers Market in partnership with the Town of Smyrna. This market offers an array of farm and food vendors along with artisans and crafters. In 2020, they introduced live, local music on the Train Depot Stage, which was a huge hit, and this continues in 2024. Thanks to Smyrna Parks and Recreation, the market will accommodate more vendors again this year, along with fun family activities throughout the season. They are still taking vendor applications here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email