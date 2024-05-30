Where to Eat Close to Nashville Symphony/Schermerhorn Symphony Center

If you want to grab a bite before a show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, here are a few places to try.
1Four Seasons/Mimo
100 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
Mimo offers a Pre-Show Dinner menu. Guests heading out for a night on the town to see a concert at the Nashville Symphony Schermerhorn Symphony Center, a sporting event at Bridgestone Arena, or other live performances can enjoy a beautiful pre-show dinner at Mimo. The three-course prix fixe menu is available between 5 and 6 p.m. seven days a week for USD 68.
2The Palm
140 5th Avenue S, Nashville
Sitting adjacent to the Hilton Hotel, The Palm is a classic restaurant that opened in 1926. The menu features a selection of Italian dishes, steak, and seafood. The bar offers special pricing from 4 pm to 6:30 pm Sunday through Friday.
3Eddie V’s
590 Broadway, Nashville
The sophisticated restaurant is located at 5th + Broadway. Among the seafood and steak dishes, they offer a gluten-sensitive menu. The happy hour menu is available from Sunday – Thursday, 4 pm – 6:30 pm.
4Etch
303 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
Chef Deb Paquette helms the local restaurant known for its roasted cauliflower. While the menu is not extensive, each item will be some of the best food you’ve ever tried. Happy Hour is available in the lounge area Monday through Friday, 4 pm to 6:30 pm, and Saturday, 4 pm to 5:30 pm.
5Cafe Intermezzo
205 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
This European-style coffee house is known for its vast selection of desserts and drinks. They also offer late night meals and dinner options of sandwiches, crepes, and salads.
