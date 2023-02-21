Where to Eat Close to Bridgestone Arena

Before heading to your next event at Bridgestone Arena, here are a few places to grab a bite.
1Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway, Nashville
Located at Fifth and Broadway, the food hall offers a variety of eateries from Prince’s Hot Chicken, DeSano Pizza, No Baked Cookie Dough, The Pharmacy, Velvet Taco and more. All are quick bites that will have you in and out before your event. If you want to sit down for a meal try the Twelve Thirty Club or Blanco Cocina + Cantina, the two restaurants at Fifth and Broadway that face Bridgestone.
2Palm Restaurant
140 5th Avenue South, Nashville
Stop by The Palm for a drink at the bar or a meal before your next event. Known for their steaks and lobster, we’ve also heard you can often spot a celebrity or two while you dine.
31 Kitchen
710 Demonbreun, Nashville
Inside the 1 Hotel you will find 1 Kitchen, their flagship restaurant features floor to ceiling windows focusing on vegetables grown on site and local meats sourced from Bear Creek Farm. If you are in a hurry, the bar serves quick bites like burgers that will have you to your event quickly.
4Yee Haw Brewing
423 6th Avenue South, Nashville
Located just behind Music City Center, Yee Haw Brewing offers local beer and food from White Duck Taco. If you get there early, you can play cornhole, and might be able to hear some live music.
5Hattie B’s
5069 Broadway, Nashville
Just steps away from Bridgestone Arena, you can find Nashville hot chicken at Hattie B’s. The locally owned restaurant features hot chicken, homemade sides and some of the best banana pudding.