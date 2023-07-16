Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

Today, July 16, is National Ice Cream Day. In 1984, Ronald Reagan declared July as National Ice Cream Month and established National Ice Cream Day as the third Sunday of July.
In celebration of this special day, we’ve put together a list of local ice cream shops to grab a scoop today.
1Hattie Jane’s
- 16 Public Square, Columbia
- 116 N Church Street, Murfreesboro
- Assembly Food Hall, 5055 Broadway, Nashville
On July 16, Hattie Jane’s will celebrate National Ice Cream Day by giving away exclusive swag bags to the first 20 customers at the Murfreesboro, Co
2Jeni’s Ice Cream
- 1892 Eastland Avenue, Nashville
- 2312 12th Avenue South, Nashville
- 900 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, Nashville
- 1819 21st Avenue South, Nashville
- 211 Franklin Road, Brentwood
- 4021 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
- 5054 Broadway Place, Nashville
- 4900 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville
They build ice creams completely from scratch using a unique recipe honed and perfected over more than 20 years by founder, Jeni Britton. Their ice creams have a uniquely smooth texture and buttercream body, with bright flavor and clean finish. They also offer vegan options as well.
3Sweet Haven
- 1015 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin
- 214 East Main Street, Franklin
The family owned scoop shop served soft serve yogurt and ice cream. There’s even an themed sprinkle bar.
4Franklin Milkshake Bar
230 Franklin Road, Franklin (Inside Fork of the South)
At the Factory in Franklin, Fork of the South offers a little bit of everything you might need including something to hit the sweet spot. Find a selection of ice cream, milkshakes, and sundaes.
5Kokos Ice Cream
- 3 City Avenue, Nashville
- 206 Depot Street, Columbia only on Friday and Saturday
This local spot serves only vegan ice cream. Their recipe uses a base of coconut milk for those who are allergic to dairy or trying to avoid dairy.
6Bobbie’s Dairy Dip
5301 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville
Serving some of the best soft serve around since 1951, it is an institution of a place but it’s only available from March until October. Walk up to the window and order some of the best ice cream around.
7Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
A longstanding restaurant in Nashville, over 80 years to be exact, it has the retro soda shop feel. Sit down and try a banana spilt, hot fudge sundae or a milkshake.
8Katie’s Ice Cream
106 Church Street, Dickson
Recently featured on Tennessee Crossroads, the local shop is named after the family’s daughter Katie. All ice cream is made in shop. There’s even an ice cream vending machine outside the shop in case you get there when it’s not open.
9Sweet T’s Gelato
4514 Highway 70, White Bluff
Owned by the Chandler family, you will find a selection of ice cream sandwiches, popsicles, ice cream cakes, and of course scoops of gelato.
10Crave Ice Cream
300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Hendersonville
Locally-owned, this place offers rolled ice cream with loads of toppings. It’s located in the Streets of Indian Lake shopping complex.
11Adelita’s Ice Cream
307 W Main Street, Lebanon
This local spot has rave reviews from those who stop by to grab a scoop. It is a cash only shop.