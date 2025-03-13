Where the Titans Are Scheduled to Pick in Each Round of the 2025 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE – The NFL released its list of compensatory picks on Tuesday, the same day all the picks in the 2025 NFL Draft were officially set.

The Titans are currently scheduled to make eight picks in the upcoming draft.

Here’s a list of where the Titans will pick in each round:

First round: 1st overall

Second round: 35th overall (3rd in round)

Third round: No pick.

Fourth round: 103rd overall (1st in round)

Fourth round: 120th overall (18th in round)

Fifth round: 141st overall (3rd in round)

Fifth round: 167th overall (31st in round)

Sixth round: 178th overall (2nd in round)

Sixth round: 188th overall (12th in round)

The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

