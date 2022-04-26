This article is brought to you by A Moments Peace Salon and Day Spa.

The Titans currently hold eight picks in this year’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, April 28th the first round will take place. The second and third rounds will commence on Friday, April 29th. Rounds four through seven will conclude the draft on Saturday, April 30th.

Coverage for the first round will begin at 7 PM on ESPN, NFL Network, and ABC. A to Z Sports will be reacting live to the selection on YouTube so make sure to subscribe and turn on notifications to know when they go live. The Titans hold the 26th pick in the first round so they could be on the clock anywhere from 9 to 10 PM.

On day two coverage will begin at 6 PM and Saturday at 11 AM. A to Z Sports will be live reacting all weekend long on the YouTube channel.