Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of September 2021. Highlights this month include How to be a Cowboy, Turning Point: 9/11, Jaws 1-4, Nightbooks, and Lucifer: The Final Season. READ MORE
September brings new Amazon Originals including Cinderella (2021), LuLaRich, The Voyeurs (2021), Do, Re & Mi, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (2021), The Mad Women’s Ball, and the final season of Goliath, the legal drama series starring Billy Bob Thornton.
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2021. READ MORE
From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in September 2021. READ MORE
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in September 2021. READ MORE
This September, fall into your next favorite series or film as the change of the seasons brings a new slate of original programming to HBO Max to stream all month long. Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama “Cry Macho” (9/17). September also brings Malignant on (9/17). What’s coming to HBO Max in September 2021. READ MORE