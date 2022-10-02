Sunday, October 2, 2022
What’s New to Streaming in October 2022

Michael Carpenter
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this October 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.

Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of October 2022. READ MORE

Coming to Prime Video in October 2022

Here is what is coming to Prime Video in October 2022. This month includes a full slate of scary Halloween movies. READ MORE

Coming to Hulu in October 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in October 2022. READ MORE

Coming to Disney Plus in October 2022

Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in October 2022. READ MORE

Coming to HBO Max in October 2022

HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this October 2022. READ MORE

