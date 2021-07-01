Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this July 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of July 2021. Highlights this month include Atypical: Season 4, Never Have I Ever: Season 2, Chernobyl 1986, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, The Walking Dead: Season 10, and many more.
July brings new Amazon Originals including Mary J. Blige's My Life (2021), The Tomorrow War (2021), a thrilling sci-fi action adventure starring Chris Pratt, Luxe Listings Sydney, season two of El Cid, Making the Cut, and The Pursuit of Love. Here's what's coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021.
From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Hulu originals for July include The Mighty Ones and Summer of Soul. Here is what's coming to Hulu in July 2021.
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. New content includes Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, and Monsters at Work. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2021.
"Space Jam: A New Legacy," "Gossip Girl," "No Sudden Move," "The White Lotus," And "Judas And The Black Messiah" Arrive On HBO Max This July! Here what's coming to HBO Max in July 2021.