Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this July 2020 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max.

1New on Netflix: July 2020

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of July 2020. Highlights this month include The Kissing Booth 2, The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, and The Umbrella Academy season 2. Read More

2Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2020

July also brings new Amazon Original Series, Movies, and Specials including Dave Bautista’s newest action-comedy My Spy (2020), new seasons of Hanna, Absentia, and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Radioactive (2019) a Marie Curie biopic starring Rosamund Pike, and Jim Gaffigan’s latest comedy special Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2020. Read More

3Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2020

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in July 2020. Read More

4Next on Disney+: July 2020

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2020. Read More

5Everything Coming to HBO Max in July 2020

From brand new series and documentaries to blockbuster movies, there’s something for everyone in the family this July on HBO Max. Here is what’s coming to HBO Max in July 2020. Read More

