What’s New to Streaming in February 2026

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming, with so many services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming movie releases this February 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Tubi.
Coming to Streaming Services in February 2026:
Netflix February 2026 Complete Release Schedule
Disney+ February 2026 Releases
Prime Video February 2026: Complete Release Schedule
Everything New Coming to HBO Max in February 2026
What’s Coming to Hulu in February 2026
What’s Coming to Tubi in February 2026
Must-Watch Lists for February 2026:
10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Netflix in February 2026
10 Must-Watch Disney+ Releases This February 2026
10 Must-Watch Titles on Prime Video This February 2026
10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to HBO Max in February 2026
10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Hulu in February 2026
10 Must-Watch Movies Coming to Tubi in February 2026
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!