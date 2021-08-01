Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of August 2021. Highlights this month include Pineapple Express, Hit & Run series, The Kissing Booth 3, and Bake Squad. READ MORE
August brings new Amazon Originals including Jolt (2021), Val (2021), the premiere of S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies, season 2 of anthology series Modern Love based on the New York Times column; Annette (2021). Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021. READ MORE
From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in August 2021. READ MORE
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in August 2021. READ MORE
This August, sit back and relax with a phenomenal slate of new original series and blockbuster films on HBO Max. From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action-adventure “The Suicide Squad and Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021. What’s coming to HBO Max in August 2021. READ MORE