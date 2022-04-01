What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

Streaming entertainment can be very overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this April 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max.

1Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of April 2022. Highlights this month include Ozark: Season 4 Part 2, Elite: Season 5, Anatomy of a Scandal, Heartstopper, and Along for the Ride. READ MORE

2Coming to Prime Video in April 2022

Spring is underway, and Prime Video is refreshing your feed with all new Original content. This month Josh Brolin stars in thrilling Western Outer Range! Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in April 2022. READ MORE

3Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2022. READ MORE

4Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. More Disney News! Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2022. READ MORE

5Coming to HBO Max in April 2022

This April, HBO Max brings a diverse slate of award-winning thrillers, mysteries, and fantasy series that fans will love, not just watch. Highlights include The Flight Attendant, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Barry, The Survivor, We Own This City, and more. READ MORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here