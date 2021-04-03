Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this April 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of April 2021. Highlights this month include Concrete Cowboy, Just Say Yes, and Escape From Planet Earth. Read More
April brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, an action thriller starring Michael B. Jordan; THEM, a limited anthology series that explores terror in America produced by Lena Waithe. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2021. Read More
From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2021. Read More
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in March 2021. Read More Here
New titles for April on HBO Max include Mortal Kombat, the premiere of The Nevers, Space Jam, Marvel movies The New Mutants and Ghost Rider, and the Season 4 premiere of Infinity Train. Here is what’s coming to HBO Max in April 2021. Read More