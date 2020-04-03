Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this April 2020 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and Hulu.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of April 2020. Highlights this month include After Life Season 2, Lethal Weapon 1-4, The Hangover, The Last Kingdom: Season 4, and more. Read More
Enjoy new Amazon Original shows and movies right on time for your spring binge! Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2020. Read More
From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2020. Read More
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in April 2020. Read More