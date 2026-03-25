What’s New On HBO Max This April 2026

HBO Max kicks off April 2026 with a massive lineup of classic films, new originals, returning favorites, March Madness Finals, NHL Playoffs, and live sports, including MLB, U.S. Soccer, and AEW wrestling. More Entertainment News
April 1
A Big Hand for a Little Lady
Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd
Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut
Alien
Alien 3
Alien 3: The Assembly Cut
Alien Resurrection
Alien Resurrection: Special Edition
Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut
Alien: Director’s Cut
Aliens
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Aliens: Director’s Cut
Abbott and Costello In Hollywood
AVP: Alien vs. Predator
Blood on the Moon
Cabin in the Sky
Captain Horatio Hornblower
Carson City
Dallas
Deeply, Season 1
Deeply, Season 2
Deeply, Season 3
Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1 (ID)
Fort Dobbs
Fort Worth
Gunsmoke in Tucson
Inu-Oh
Man From the Black Hills
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
On Moonlight Bay
Out of the Past
Practical Magic
Rachel and the Stranger
Rancho Notorious
Renovation Aloha, Season 3 (HGTV)
Riding Shotgun
Rocky Mountain
Roughshod
San Antonio
Santa Fe Trail
Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend
Springfield Rifle
Tall in the Saddle
Tall Man Riding
The Bounty Hunter
The Boy and the Beast
The Devil Wears Prada
The Family
The Flame and the Arrow
The Hole in the Ground
The Left-Handed Gun
The Man
The Man Behind the Gun
The Man with a Cloak
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Naked Spur
The Oklahoman
The St. Louis Kid
They Died with Their Boots On
Thunder Over the Plains
Twister
Wagons West
Welcome to Plathville, Season 8 (TLC)
Westward the Women
Wichita
April 2
Body Bizarre, Season 8 (TLC)
Expedition Files, Season 4 (Discovery)
April 3
Alien: Romulus
Dream Stage, Season 1
April 4
Game Night
April 5
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9G (Cartoon Network)
April 7
Tropic Like It’s Hot, Season 1 (HGTV)
April 9
Hacks, Season 5 (Max Original)
The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1 (HGTV)
April 10
Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (Discovery)
Christy
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 208 (HGTV)
April 12
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 7 (Food Network)
Building Back America’s Trades, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Euphoria, Season 3 (HBO Original)
April 13
Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, Season 1 (ID)
Smiling Friends, Season 3B (Adult Swim)
April 14
Rock The Block, Season 7 (HGTV)
The Dark Wizard (HBO Original)
April 15
Nanny McPhee Returns
World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)
April 16
One Day In My Body, Season 1 (TLC)
April 17
Dust Bunny (Lionsgate)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 253 (HGTV)
April 18
Belle Collective, Season 7 (OWN Network)
Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe
April 20
Impractical Jokers, Season 12B
April 21
Hollywood Demons, Season 2 (ID)
No Hard Feelings
April 22
Jeff Dunham’s The Cars That Drove Us, Season 1 (Discovery)
April 23
Half Man (HBO Original)
April 24
48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl (Discovery)
HGTV Smart Home 2026 (HGTV)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 209 (HGTV)
Marty Supreme (A24)
April 25
Confessions of a Nazi Spy
The Mouthpiece
Stranger on the Third Floor
April 27
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 3 (Food Network)
April 28
Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia, Season 1 (CNN)
MARCH MADNESS FINALS
April 4
Final Four, 6 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.
April 6
National Championship, 8:30 p.m.
LIVE SPORTS & PAY-PER-VIEW
April 1
NHL on TNT: St Louis vs Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
April 2
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
April 5
NHL on TNT: Minnesota vs Detroit, 1 p.m.
NHL on TNT: Boston vs Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
AEW Collusion, 8 p.m.
April 6
AEW Dynamite PPV, 8 p.m.
April 7
MLB: LA Dodgers vs Toronto, 7 p.m.
April 8
NHL on TNT: Washington vs Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
NHL on TNT: Edmonton vs San Jose, 10 p.m.
April 9
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
April 11
U.S. Soccer: Japan vs USWNT, 5:30 p.m.
April 12
NHL on TNT: Pittsburgh vs Washington, 7 p.m.
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
April 14
U.S. Soccer: Japan vs USWNT, 10 p.m.
MLB: Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
April 15
NHL on TNT: Detroit vs Florida, 7 p.m.
April 16
AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru, 8 p.m.
April 17
U.S. Soccer: Japan vs USWNT, 9 p.m.
AEW Collision: Spring Breakthru, 8 p.m.
April 19
NHL Playoffs, TBD
April 21
MLB: NY Yankees vs Boston, 6:30 p.m.
April 22
NHL Playoffs, TBD
April 23
NHL Playoffs, TBD
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
April 24
NHL Playoffs, TBD
April 25
NHL Playoffs, TBD
April 26
NHL Playoffs, TBD
AEW Collision Playoff Palooza, 8:30 p.m.
April 28
NHL Playoffs, TBD
MLB: Detroit vs Atlanta, 7 p.m.
April 29
NHL Playoffs, TBD
April 30
NHL Playoffs, TBD
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
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