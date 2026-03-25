What’s New On HBO Max This April 2026

HBO Max kicks off April 2026 with a massive lineup of classic films, new originals, returning favorites, March Madness Finals, NHL Playoffs, and live sports, including MLB, U.S. Soccer, and AEW wrestling. More Entertainment News

April 1

A Big Hand for a Little Lady

Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd

Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut

Alien

Alien 3

Alien 3: The Assembly Cut

Alien Resurrection

Alien Resurrection: Special Edition

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut

Alien: Director’s Cut

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Aliens: Director’s Cut

Abbott and Costello In Hollywood

AVP: Alien vs. Predator

Blood on the Moon

Cabin in the Sky

Captain Horatio Hornblower

Carson City

Dallas

Deeply, Season 1

Deeply, Season 2

Deeply, Season 3

Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1 (ID)

Fort Dobbs

Fort Worth

Gunsmoke in Tucson

Inu-Oh

Man From the Black Hills

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

On Moonlight Bay

Out of the Past

Practical Magic

Rachel and the Stranger

Rancho Notorious

Renovation Aloha, Season 3 (HGTV)

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Roughshod

San Antonio

Santa Fe Trail

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Springfield Rifle

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

The Bounty Hunter

The Boy and the Beast

The Devil Wears Prada

The Family

The Flame and the Arrow

The Hole in the Ground

The Left-Handed Gun

The Man

The Man Behind the Gun

The Man with a Cloak

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Naked Spur

The Oklahoman

The St. Louis Kid

They Died with Their Boots On

Thunder Over the Plains

Twister

Wagons West

Welcome to Plathville, Season 8 (TLC)

Westward the Women

Wichita

April 2

Body Bizarre, Season 8 (TLC)

Expedition Files, Season 4 (Discovery)

April 3

Alien: Romulus

Dream Stage, Season 1

April 4

Game Night

April 5

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9G (Cartoon Network)

April 7

Tropic Like It’s Hot, Season 1 (HGTV)

April 9

Hacks, Season 5 (Max Original)

The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1 (HGTV)

April 10

Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (Discovery)

Christy

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 208 (HGTV)

April 12

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 7 (Food Network)

Building Back America’s Trades, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Euphoria, Season 3 (HBO Original)

April 13

Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, Season 1 (ID)

Smiling Friends, Season 3B (Adult Swim)

April 14

Rock The Block, Season 7 (HGTV)

The Dark Wizard (HBO Original)

April 15

Nanny McPhee Returns

World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

April 16

One Day In My Body, Season 1 (TLC)

April 17

Dust Bunny (Lionsgate)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 253 (HGTV)

April 18

Belle Collective, Season 7 (OWN Network)

Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe

April 20

Impractical Jokers, Season 12B

April 21

Hollywood Demons, Season 2 (ID)

No Hard Feelings

April 22

Jeff Dunham’s The Cars That Drove Us, Season 1 (Discovery)

April 23

Half Man (HBO Original)

April 24

48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl (Discovery)

HGTV Smart Home 2026 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 209 (HGTV)

Marty Supreme (A24)

April 25

Confessions of a Nazi Spy

The Mouthpiece

Stranger on the Third Floor

April 27

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 3 (Food Network)

April 28

Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia, Season 1 (CNN)

MARCH MADNESS FINALS

April 4

Final Four, 6 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.

April 6

National Championship, 8:30 p.m.

LIVE SPORTS & PAY-PER-VIEW

April 1

NHL on TNT: St Louis vs Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

April 2

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

April 5

NHL on TNT: Minnesota vs Detroit, 1 p.m.

NHL on TNT: Boston vs Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

AEW Collusion, 8 p.m.

April 6

AEW Dynamite PPV, 8 p.m.

April 7

MLB: LA Dodgers vs Toronto, 7 p.m.

April 8

NHL on TNT: Washington vs Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT: Edmonton vs San Jose, 10 p.m.

April 9

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

April 11

U.S. Soccer: Japan vs USWNT, 5:30 p.m.

April 12

NHL on TNT: Pittsburgh vs Washington, 7 p.m.

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

April 14

U.S. Soccer: Japan vs USWNT, 10 p.m.

MLB: Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

April 15

NHL on TNT: Detroit vs Florida, 7 p.m.

April 16

AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru, 8 p.m.

April 17

U.S. Soccer: Japan vs USWNT, 9 p.m.

AEW Collision: Spring Breakthru, 8 p.m.

April 19

NHL Playoffs, TBD

April 21

MLB: NY Yankees vs Boston, 6:30 p.m.

April 22

NHL Playoffs, TBD

April 23

NHL Playoffs, TBD

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

April 24

NHL Playoffs, TBD

April 25

NHL Playoffs, TBD

April 26

NHL Playoffs, TBD

AEW Collision Playoff Palooza, 8:30 p.m.

April 28

NHL Playoffs, TBD

MLB: Detroit vs Atlanta, 7 p.m.

April 29

NHL Playoffs, TBD

April 30

NHL Playoffs, TBD

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

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