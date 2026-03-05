What’s Coming to Tubi in March 2026

Tubi is bringing the heat this March 2026 with a powerhouse lineup featuring action blockbusters, cult classics, and Oscar-winning dramas. The free streaming service is adding hundreds of titles across every genre, including three new Tubi Originals and some of the most beloved films from the past few decades. More Entertainment News

Tubi Originals

Gonzaga: The Slipper Still Fits (March 6) – This documentary chronicles the hard work, loyalty, and humility that turned a tiny basketball program into a national powerhouse with 27 straight NCAA appearances.

Woman to Woman (March 13) – When long-buried family secrets come to light, two Detroit mothers must confront a shared past to save their daughters from danger in this thriller.

Rockabye (March 27) – Suspecting her father didn’t take his own life, a grieving woman’s hunt for the truth turns treacherous when his friends start dying one-by-one.

Series Spotlight

Accused Season 2

The Killing

Miami Vice

Action

A Breed Apart

A Knight’s Tale

Armageddon (1998)

Battleship

First Blood

Free Fire

Hitman: Agent 47

King Kong (2005)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

The Marine

Mechanic: Resurrection

Morbius

Parker (2013)

Priest (2011)

Rambo III

Rambo First Blood: Part II

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Dawn (2012)

Retribution (March 15)

Road House (2024) (March 21)

Shooter (2007)

Skyscraper

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

Uncharted

Art House

20th Century Women

Aftersun

Blindspotting (2018)

Close (2022)

C’mon C’mon

First Reformed

I Saw The TV Glow

Memories Of Murder (March 9)

Minari

Showing Up

The Bling Ring

The Eternal Daughter

The Souvenir Part I

When You Finish Saving The World

Black Cinema

Baby Boy

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Boyz N The Hood

Coming 2 America

Coming To America

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Friday

Friday After Next

Hustle & Flow

I Got The Hook-Up

Life

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Next Friday

Phat Girlz

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

The Great Debaters

The Ladies Man (2000)

The Wash

Top Five

White Chicks

Comedy

48 Hrs.

9 To 5

About My Father

Anger Management (March 20)

Another 48 Hrs.

Black Sheep

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Born In East L.A.

Click (2006)

Coneheads

Drop Dead Fred

Eddie Murphy Raw

Filth (2013)

The Great Outdoors

Going Places

I Spy

John Tucker Must Die

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Real Genius

Snatch

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Swing Of Things

Drama

Almost Famous

The Aviator

Baby Boy

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (March 2)

The Bling Ring

Blue Chips

An Education

Frankie & Alice

God’s Creatures

Jobs

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Once Upon A Time In America

Queen & Slim

Rocketman

There Will Be Blood

War Horse

We Own The Night

The Young Victoria

The Zone Of Interest

Documentary

Amy

De Palma

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind

Oasis: Supersonic

Occupied City

Horror

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Anaconda: Hunt For The Blood Orchid

Anaconda 3: Offspring

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood

Case 39

Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions

The Exorcism Of God (March 15)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Hole In The Ground

Jennifer’s Body

Men (2022)

Mirrors

The Monster Squad

Possessor (March 9)

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Death Island

Resident Evil: Degeneration

Resident Evil: Vendetta

Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse

Warhunt

Romance

50 First Dates

Ammonite

Bewitched (2005)

Brown Sugar

Gigli

Life Or Something Like It

Never Been Kissed

Sixteen Candles

Take This Waltz

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Ad Astra

Battle: Los Angeles

Bicentennial Man

Chappie (2015)

The Dark Tower

Deja Vu

Ex Machina

Gattaca

The Green Knight

In Time

Jumper

The Princess

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Thriller

Absolute Power

Above Suspicion

Black And Blue

Brooklyn’s Finest

The Captive

The Contractor (2022)

Criminal

The Da Vinci Code

Dark Places

Escape From Alcatraz

Fallen

High Crimes

The Negotiator

The Net

Operation Finale

Premium Rush

Soft And Quiet

Street Kings

Trespass Against Us

Western

Bandidas

The Last Manhunt (March 18)

Woman Walks Ahead

Wyatt Earp’s Revenge

All titles begin streaming March 1, 2026 unless otherwise noted. As always, everything on Tubi is completely free with ads.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email