What’s Coming to Hulu in March 2026

March 2026 brings an exceptional lineup of new content to Hulu, from Oscar-winning classics to major animated features and highly anticipated series finales.
March 1, 2026
- Amor de mis Amores (2014)
- Amores Incompletos (2023)
- Besos de Azúcar (2013)
- Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) (2014)
- Buen Salvaje (2025)
- Cast Away (2000)
- Chilangolandia (2021)
- Crazy Heart (2010)
- Dead Poets Society (1989)
- The Descendants (2011)
- Dirty Grandpa (2016)
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
- El Ángel en el Reloj (2018)
- Espectro (2013)
- Fight Club (1999)
- Finding Nemo (2003)
- Firehouse Dog (2007)
- Frozen (2013)
- Garfield (2004)
- Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)
- The Insider (1999)
- The Internship (2013)
- It Was Just an Accident (2025)
- Juno (2007)
- Las Niñas Bien (2019)
- London (2006)
- Long Shot (2019)
- Lords of Dogtown (2005)
- Made of Honor (2008)
- Magic In The Moonlight (2014)
- Mardi Gras: Spring Break (2011)
- Marie Antoinette (2006)
- Memoirs Of A Geisha (2005)
- My Cousin Vinny (1992)
- 1938: Cuando el petróleo fue Nuestro (2025)
- No sé si cortárme las venas o dejármela largas (2013)
- 127 Hours (2010)
- Pearl Harbor (2001)
- Perfectos Desconocidos (2018)
- Point Break (1991)
- Raising Arizona (1987)
- Ratatouille (2007)
- The Revenant (2015)
- The Secret Agent (2025)
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
- Sobre Ella (2015)
- Speed (1994)
- There’s Something About Mary (1998)
- Toy Story 1 (1995)
- West Side Story (2021) (2021)
March 2, 2026
- Loner Life in Another World: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 10
March 3, 2026
- Dark Side of Comedy: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
- Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
- Dark Side of the Cage: Complete Season 1
- Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Seasons 1-6
- F*ck That’s Delicious: Compete Season 1-4
March 4, 2026
- RJ Decker: Series Premiere
March 5, 2026
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 6
March 6, 2026
- Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese: Complete Docuseries
- Killing Faith (2025)
March 7, 2026
- 90 Day Gone Wild (AKA Hunt for Love): Complete Season 1
- American Monster: Complete Seasons 8 and 9
- Bigfoot Took Her: Complete Season 1
- The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 12
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 37
- MythBusters: Complete Seasons 15 and 16
- The Tech Bro Murders: Complete Season 1
March 10, 2026
- I Parry Everything: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Complete Season 5 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
March 11, 2026
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. (2023)
- Sunny Nights: Complete Season 1
March 12, 2026
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 4
- City Confidential: Complete Season 9
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1
- Lie Detector: Truth or Deception: Complete Season 1
March 13, 2026
- Malpractice: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
- Anniversary (2012)
March 14, 2026
- Beach Hunters: Complete Season 3
- Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars: Season 4 Premiere
- Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 20
- 90 Day Fiancé: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
March 15, 2026
- The 98th Oscars: Livestream
- The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose: Live following The Oscars
- Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Rooster Fighter: Series Premiere
- Theater Camp (2023)
March 17, 2026
- Agatha Christie Library
- Hot Milk (2025)
March 18, 2026
- The Nanny: Complete Series
March 19, 2026
- Management of a Novice Alchemist: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- Life After People: Complete Season 3
- Sword of the Demon Hunter Pt 1: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- The Proof Is Out There: Unexplained Edition: Complete Season 1
- Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4
March 20, 2026
- King Ivory (2024)
March 21, 2026
- BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 6
- Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 10
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 39
- MythBusters: Complete Season 14
- Naked And Afraid: Complete Season 18
- Garfield (2024)
March 22, 2026
- Forensic Factor: A New Era: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
- Summertide: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
March 23, 2026
- The Bachelorette: Season 22 Premiere
- Sentimental Value (2025)
March 24, 2026
- Digimon Beatbreak: Episodes 1-10) (DUBBED)
March 25, 2026
- Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story
March 26, 2026
- Alone: Complete Season 12
- Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 2
- Road Wars: Complete Season 5
March 27, 2026
- Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice: Film Premiere
March 28, 2026
- Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1
- Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Complete Season 4
- 90 Day: Hunt for Love: Complete Season 1
- Sin City Rehab: Complete Season 1
- Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 9
- Dangerous Animals (2025)
March 29, 2026
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)
March 30, 2026
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Season 1B
March 31, 2026
- If It’s Tuesday, It’s Murder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
- Meekah: Complete Season 2
- Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023)
- Blippi’s Out of this World Space Adventure (2023)
- House on Eden (2025)
- Jesus Revolution (2023)
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024)
- About My Father (2023)
