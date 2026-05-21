What’s Coming to Hulu in June 2026

June 2026 brings an incredible summer lineup to Hulu, from blockbuster superhero films to comedy specials and the final season of a beloved series. Here’s your day-by-day breakdown of everything arriving on the platform this month. More Entertainment News
June 1, 2026
- Doctor on the Edge: Premiere
- ABC Secret Savings: Sizzling Savings June Shopping Extravaganza
- AI: Artificial Intelligence (2001)
- AI: Artificial Intelligence En Espanol (2001)
- Benjamin (2018)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- Captain America: Civil War (2016)
- Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Catch Me If You Can En Espanol (2002)
- The Color of Friendship (2000)
- Death on the Nile (2022)
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
- Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill (1998)
- Eddie Izzard: Glorious (1997)
- Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar (2022)
- The Emoji Movie (2017)
- The Emoji Movie En Espanol (2017)
- 52 Tuesdays (2013)
- Get Hard (2015)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Hancock (2008)
- Hancock En Espanol (2008)
- Independence Day (1996)
- The Intern (2015)
- Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)
- Jermaine Fowler: Give ‘Em Hell Kid (2015)
- Kung Fu Panda (2008)
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
- Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)
- Lincoln (2012)
- Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
- Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
- The Man with the Answers (2018)
- Maria Bamford: Local Act (2023)
- Maria Bamford: Weakness is the Brand (2020)
- Mirrors (2008)
- Mr. Deeds (2002)
- Mr. Deeds En Espanol (2002)
- National Treasure (2004)
- National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)
- Out (Pixar Sparkshort) (2020)
- Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)
- Postcards from the Edge (1990)
- Postcards from the Edge en espanol (1990)
- The Prince Of Tides (1991)
- The Prince of Tides en espanol (1991)
- Quinceanera (2006)
- Quinceanera En Espanol (2006)
- Rachel Scanlon: Gay Fantasy (2024)
- The Raid: Redemption (2012)
- The Raid: Redemption En Espanol (2012)
- The Remains of the Day (1993)
- The Remains Of The Day En Espanol (1993)
- Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)
- Resident Evil: Damnation En Espanol (2012)
- Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)
- Resident Evil: Vendetta En Espanol (2017)
- Retreat (2011)
- Retreat En Espanol (2011)
- Rio (2011)
- Rio 2 (2014)
- Russell Peters: Deported (2020)
- The Sandlot (1993)
- The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (2019)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby En Espanol (2006)
- 12 Years A Slave (2013)
- Tiger Cruise (2004)
- Transformers (2007)
- Transformers En Espanol (2007)
- Transformers: Age Of Extinction (2014)
- Transformers: Age Of Extinction En Espanol (2014)
- Trevor: the Musical (2022)
- The Waterboy (1998)
- You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)
- You Don’t Mess With The Zohan En Espanol (2008)
June 2, 2026
- Not Suitable For Work: Three-Episode Series Premiere
- Kneecap (2024)
- Kneecap En Espanol (2024)
June 4, 2026
- America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Seasons 2-4
- Ancient Empires: Complete Season 1
- Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers: Complete Season 1
- Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War: Complete Season 1
- Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution: Complete Season 1
- Crumbling of America: Complete Season 1
- First To Fight: The Black Tankers Of WWII: Complete Season 1
- Fort Knox: Secrets Revealed: Complete Season 1
- Gettysburg: Complete Season 1
- Hamilton: Building America: Complete Season 1
- Jimpa (2025)
- Love Island: Season 13 Premiere
- Mob Land (2023)
June 5, 2026
- Hannah Berner: None of My Business: Special Premiere
- Keeper (2025)
June 6, 2026
- Deadliest Catch: Complete Season 21
- Four Weddings: Complete Season 3
- House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes: Complete S3
- Police Women of Broward County: Complete Season 2
- Police Women of Cincinnati: Complete Season 1
- Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 4 & 9
June 8, 2026
- Alice & Steve: Complete Season 1
June 9, 2026
- It Ends With Us (2024)
- It Ends With Us En Espanol (2024)
- Underworld: Blood Wars (2017)
- Underworld: Blood Wars En Espanol (2017)
June 10, 2026
- Dragon Striker: Complete Season 1
June 11, 2026
- Abraham Lincoln: Complete Season 1
- After the First 48: Complete Season 7
- Aftershock: Beyond the Civil War: Complete Season 1
- America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
- Mountain Men: Complete Season 14
June 13, 2026
- Bobby’s Triple Threat: Complete Season 4
- Body Cam: Complete Seasons 6 & 7
- Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
- The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1
- On the Red Carpet Presents: “Toy Story 5”
- Tiny House Hunters: Complete Season 4
- The Home (2025)
June 14, 2026
- Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)
June 17, 2026
- Never Change!: Film Premiere
- The Season: Complete Season 1
June 18, 2026
- Forged in Fire: Complete Season 8
- Million Dollar Nannies: Complete Season 1
June 20, 2026
- Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 12 & 17
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 35
- House Hunters: Complete Season 262
- Junk or Jackpot?: Complete Season 1
- Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 2 & 6
- Toddlers & Tiaras: Complete Season 9
- Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
- The Creator (2023)
June 21, 2026
- Betweeen The Temples (2024)
- Betweeen The Temples En Espanol (2024)
- The Forge (2024)
- The Forge En Espanol (2024)
June 25, 2026
- FX’s The Bear: Complete Fifth and Final Season
- Fugitives Caught on Tape: Complete Season 2
- The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 2
- Where Pretty Girls Die (2025)
June 26, 2026
- CMA Fest presented by SoFi
- Americana (2023)
- Queens of the Dead (2025)
June 27, 2026
- Alex vs America: Complete Season 5
- Baylen Out Loud: Complete Season 2
- Izzy Does It: Complete Season 1
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 12 & 14
- 90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 8
- Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 7
June 29, 2026
- Adventure Time: Side Quests: Complete Season 1
June 30, 2026
- Happily Never After: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017)
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter En Espanol (2017)
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