What’s Coming to Hulu in January 2026

Ring in the new year with an incredible lineup of content arriving on Hulu throughout January 2026. Here’s your day-by-day breakdown of everything coming to the platform this month.

January 1, 2026

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026: Special Premiere

Global Soul Kitchen: Complete Season 2

Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 3A

Red Eye (UK): Complete Season 2

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)

Bad Moms (2016)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Big Daddy (1999)

Big Daddy en espanol (1999)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation … (2006)

Call Me Claus (2001)

Call Me Claus en espanol (2001)

Drunk Parents (2019)

El Aroma del Pasto Recien Cortado (2025)

Empire Records (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Heat (1995)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Hotel Transylvania 2 En Espanol (2015)

Hotel Transylvania en espanol (2012)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer en espanol (2006)

Idiocracy (2006)

Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)

Infinitely Polar Bear en espanol (2015)

Interview (2007)

Irrational Man (2015)

Irrational Man en espanol (2015)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)

Little Manhattan (2005)

No Me Sigas (2025)

No Nos Moveran (2025)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Predators (2010)

Red (2010)

Red 2 (2012)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil en espanol (2002)

Shutter (2008)

Son-in-law (1993)

Step Up (2006)

Super Troopers (2002)

Taken (2009)

Taken 2 (2012)

The Abyss (1989)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer En Espanol (2014)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

The Equalizer 2 En Espanol (2018)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Illusionist (2010)

The Informers (2009)

The Invisible Woman (2013)

The Predator (2018)

Volcano (1997)

January 2, 2026

Ash (2025)

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory

January 3, 2026

Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 1-2

House Hunters: Complete Season 251-252

Madeleine McCann: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

January 4, 2026

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Season 9

January 5, 2026

Best Medicine: Series Premiere

January 6, 2026

The Luckiest Man in America (2024)

January 7, 2026

The Rookie: Season 8 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 4 Premiere

Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live (2025)

January 8, 2026

Beer Budget Reno: Complete Season 1

The Masked Singer: Season 14 Premiere

Dateless and Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told: Complete S1

Kevin Costner’s The West: Complete S1

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3A

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7

Gracie’s Choice (2004)

January 9, 2026

A Thousand Blows: Complete Season 2

Fire Force: Season 3, Pt. 2 Premiere (SUBBED)

Inferno (2016)

Inferno En Espanol (2016)

January 10, 2026

911: Did the Killer Call?: Complete Season 1

Mean Girl Murders: Complete Season 3

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 16

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 10-11

Who Killed the Co-ed? An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

January 12, 2026

Fremont (2023)

January 13, 2026

Tell Me Lies: Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere

January 15, 2026

Accused: Did I Do It?: Complete Season 1

Court Cam: Complete Season 8A

Sitting Bull: Complete Season 1

Fear Factor: House of Fear: Series Premiere

January 16, 2026

Animal Control: Season 4 Premiere

Going Dutch: Season 2 Premiere

Twinless (2025)

January 17, 2026

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 51-52

How It’s Made: Complete Seasons 10-11

January 19, 2026

Hoops, Hopes & Dreams

January 21, 2026

FX’s The Beauty: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Retribution (2023)

January 22, 2026

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire En Espanol (2024)

I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 3-4

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 8

Safe House (2025)

The 6,000 lb Diaries with Dr. Now: Complete Season 1

January 24, 2026

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 18

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 9 and 11

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 13

Naked and Afraid Apocalypse: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Season 8

January 26, 2026

Digimon Fusion: Complete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)

Memory of a Killer: Series Premiere

January 27, 2026

American Idol: Season 9 Premiere

Extracted: Season 2 Premiere

Wicked Little Letters (2024)

Wicked Little Letters En Espanol (2024)

January 29, 2026

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 7

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 3

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid: Complete Season 2

I Love You…But I Lied: After Dark: Complete Season 1

January 30, 2026

Next Level Chef: Season 5 Premiere

Tin Soldier (2025)

January 31, 2026

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 2

Chef Grudge Match: Complete Season 1

Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 36

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 11

