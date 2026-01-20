What’s Coming to Hulu in February 2026

February 2026 brings an impressive collection of new content to Hulu, from romantic classics perfect for Valentine’s Day to major franchise films and highly anticipated series returns. Here’s your day-by-day breakdown of everything arriving on the platform this month.

February 1, 2026

At Midnight (2023)

Baby Boy (2001)

Baby Boy En Espanol (2001)

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon (1985)

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon En Espanol (1985)

Big Momma’s House (2000)

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film (2016)

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film En Espanol (2016)

Black Knight (2001)

Blended (2014)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Date Night (2010)

Django Unchained (2012)

Django Unchained En Espanol (2012)

Drumline (2002)

El Dia que todo Cambio (2024)

500 Days Of Summer (2009)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters En Espanol (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Ghostbusters II En Espanol (1989)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

The Hate U Give (2018)

The Help (2011)

He’s Just Not That Into You En Espanol (2009)

Hope Floats (1998)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I, Robot (2004)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Kill Your Darlings En Espanol (2013)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Kung Fu Hustle En Espanol (2005)

La Bamba (1987)

La Bamba En Espanol (1987)

The Lady in the Van (2016)

The Lady in the Van En Espanol (2016)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Last Song (2010)

The Last Station (2010)

The Last Station En Espanol (2010)

Like Father, Like Son (1987)

Like Father, Like Son En Espanol (1987)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Notorious (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

Sister Act (1992)

Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit (1993)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Soul Food (1997)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Smurfs 2 En Espanol (2013)

The Smurfs En Espanol (2011)

Tarot (2024)

Tarot En Espanol (2024)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

12 Years A Slave (2013)

27 Dresses (2008)

Unstoppable (2010)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

February 2, 2026

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (2024)

February 4, 2026

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes #845-891 (DUBBED)

Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent (2026)

Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave (2026)

February 5, 2026

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4

February 6, 2026

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)

Splitsville (2025)

February 7, 2026

House Hunters International: Complete Season 200

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 12-13

Welcome To Plathville: Complete Season 7

February 9, 2026

The Good Place: Complete Series

February 10, 2026

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 2

Clown in a Cornfield (2024)

February 11, 2026

Rising Voices: Complete Season 5

The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story: Complete Season 1

February 12, 2026

Hazardous History with Henry Winkler: Complete Season 1

February 14, 2026

Cake Boss: Complete Season 10

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 15 and 17

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 and 29

February 16, 2026

Beyblade X: Complete Season 2B

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife En Espanol (2021)

Smile (2022)

February 17, 2026

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: All 20 Seasons

Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami: Complete Seasons 1-2

Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons: Complete Season 1

Kourtney & Kim Take Miami: Complete Season 1

Kourtney & Kim Take New York: Complete Seasons 1-2

Urchin (2025)

February 19, 2026

Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America’s Most Wanted Woman: Complete Season 1

February 20, 2026

Watching You: Complete Season 1

The Astronaut (2025)

February 21, 2026

Chasing the West: Complete Season 1

Chopped: Complete Seasons 24-25

The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 5-6

Truck Dynasty: Complete Season 1

February 23, 2026

Paradise: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City En Espanol (2021)

Pretty Cure: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

February 24, 2026

Tornado (2025)

February 26, 2026

Scrubs: Revival Series Premiere

February 27, 2026

Spy X Family: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)

The Accountant (2016)

The Accountant En Espanol (2016)

February 28, 2026

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Season 7

Cake Boss: Complete Season 9

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 4 Premiere

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 18

A Killer Among Friends: Complete Season 1

sMothered: Complete Season 4

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7

A Journal for Jordan (2021)

A Journal for Jordan En Espanol (2021)

Kinds Of Kindness (2024)

Passengers (2016)

Passengers En Espanol (2016)

