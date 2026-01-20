What’s Coming to Hulu in February 2026

February 2026 brings an impressive collection of new content to Hulu, from romantic classics perfect for Valentine’s Day to major franchise films and highly anticipated series returns. Here’s your day-by-day breakdown of everything arriving on the platform this month.
February 1, 2026
- At Midnight (2023)
- Baby Boy (2001)
- Baby Boy En Espanol (2001)
- Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon (1985)
- Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon En Espanol (1985)
- Big Momma’s House (2000)
- Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)
- Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film (2016)
- Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk New Film En Espanol (2016)
- Black Knight (2001)
- Blended (2014)
- Brown Sugar (2002)
- Date Night (2010)
- Django Unchained (2012)
- Django Unchained En Espanol (2012)
- Drumline (2002)
- El Dia que todo Cambio (2024)
- 500 Days Of Summer (2009)
- Fool’s Gold (2008)
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- Ghostbusters En Espanol (1984)
- Ghostbusters II (1989)
- Ghostbusters II En Espanol (1989)
- Grandma’s Boy (2006)
- He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
- The Hate U Give (2018)
- The Help (2011)
- He’s Just Not That Into You En Espanol (2009)
- Hope Floats (1998)
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
- I, Robot (2004)
- John Tucker Must Die (2006)
- Kill Your Darlings (2013)
- Kill Your Darlings En Espanol (2013)
- Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
- Kung Fu Hustle En Espanol (2005)
- La Bamba (1987)
- La Bamba En Espanol (1987)
- The Lady in the Van (2016)
- The Lady in the Van En Espanol (2016)
- The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
- The Last Song (2010)
- The Last Station (2010)
- The Last Station En Espanol (2010)
- Like Father, Like Son (1987)
- Like Father, Like Son En Espanol (1987)
- Love & Other Drugs (2010)
- Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
- Notorious (2009)
- Pretty Woman (1990)
- The Proposal (2009)
- Sister Act (1992)
- Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit (1993)
- Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
- Soul Food (1997)
- Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
- The Smurfs (2011)
- The Smurfs 2 (2013)
- The Smurfs 2 En Espanol (2013)
- The Smurfs En Espanol (2011)
- Tarot (2024)
- Tarot En Espanol (2024)
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
- 12 Years A Slave (2013)
- 27 Dresses (2008)
- Unstoppable (2010)
- Waiting To Exhale (1995)
- What Happens In Vegas (2008)
- When Harry Met Sally (1989)
February 2, 2026
- Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (2024)
February 4, 2026
- One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes #845-891 (DUBBED)
- Chris Spencer: GOAT Adjacent (2026)
- Jackie Fabulous: You Can Leave (2026)
February 5, 2026
- The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 3
- Taking the Stand: Complete Season 4
February 6, 2026
- My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON: Complete Season 8 (DUBBED)
- Splitsville (2025)
February 7, 2026
- House Hunters International: Complete Season 200
- Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Seasons 12-13
- Welcome To Plathville: Complete Season 7
February 9, 2026
- The Good Place: Complete Series
February 10, 2026
- The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 2
- Clown in a Cornfield (2024)
February 11, 2026
- Rising Voices: Complete Season 5
- The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story: Complete Season 1
February 12, 2026
- Hazardous History with Henry Winkler: Complete Season 1
February 14, 2026
- Cake Boss: Complete Season 10
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 15 and 17
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 and 29
February 16, 2026
- Beyblade X: Complete Season 2B
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife En Espanol (2021)
- Smile (2022)
February 17, 2026
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: All 20 Seasons
- Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons: Complete Season 1
- Kourtney & Kim Take Miami: Complete Season 1
- Kourtney & Kim Take New York: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Urchin (2025)
February 19, 2026
- Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America’s Most Wanted Woman: Complete Season 1
February 20, 2026
- Watching You: Complete Season 1
- The Astronaut (2025)
February 21, 2026
- Chasing the West: Complete Season 1
- Chopped: Complete Seasons 24-25
- The Murder Tapes: Complete Seasons 5-6
- Truck Dynasty: Complete Season 1
February 23, 2026
- Paradise: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City En Espanol (2021)
- Pretty Cure: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
February 24, 2026
- Tornado (2025)
February 26, 2026
- Scrubs: Revival Series Premiere
February 27, 2026
- Spy X Family: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)
- Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)
- The Accountant (2016)
- The Accountant En Espanol (2016)
February 28, 2026
- Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations: Complete Season 7
- Cake Boss: Complete Season 9
- Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season 4 Premiere
- The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 18
- A Killer Among Friends: Complete Season 1
- sMothered: Complete Season 4
- Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 7
- A Journal for Jordan (2021)
- A Journal for Jordan En Espanol (2021)
- Kinds Of Kindness (2024)
- Passengers (2016)
- Passengers En Espanol (2016)
