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What’s Coming to Hulu in April 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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April 2026 brings an outstanding collection of new content to Hulu, from complete franchise collections to highly anticipated series premieres and beloved animated classics. More Entertainment News

April 1, 2026

  • Dear Killer Nannies: Complete Season 1
  • Atomic S1: Complete Season 1
  • Fire Force: Complete Season 3 Pt. 2 (DUBBED)
  • Jack & Bobby: Complete Season 1
  • Matthew Beem Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
  • Topper Guild Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
  • That’s Amazing Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
  • Secrets of the Bees: Complete Limited Series
  • The Beekeeper (2024)
  • Big Daddy (1999)
  • Big Daddy En Espanol (1999)
  • The Croods (2013)
  • The Croods En Espanol (2013)
  • The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
  • 50 First Dates (2004)
  • 50 First Dates En Espanol (2004)
  • Date Night (2010)
  • The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
  • The Heat (2013)
  • In Time (2011)
  • Micki & Maude (1984)
  • Micki & Maude En Espanol (1984)
  • Mo’ Money (1992)
  • Mo’ Money En Espanol (1992)
  • Monster House (2006)
  • Monster House En Espanol (2006)
  • Moon (2009)
  • Moon En Espanol (2009)
  • Murphy’s Romance (1985)
  • Murphy’s Romance En Espanol (1985)
  • My Life (1993)
  • My Life En Espanol (1993)
  • Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
  • Neighbors (1981)
  • Night At The Museum (2006)
  • Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian (2009)
  • Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)
  • Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
  • Not Another Teen Movie En Espanol (2001)
  • Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)
  • Pacific Rim: Uprising En Espanol (2018)
  • Pretendiendo (2025)
  • Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
  • Shark Tale (2004)
  • Shark Tale En Espanol (2004)
  • Shrek (2001)
  • Shrek En Espanol (2001)
  • Shrek 2 (2004)
  • Shrek 2 En Espanol (2004)
  • Shrek The Third (2007)
  • Shrek The Third En Espanol (2007)
  • Shrek Forever After (2010)
  • Shrek Forever After En Espanol (2010)
  • The Sitter (2011)
  • Sobriedad me Estas Matando (2025)
  • Toni Erdmann (2016)
  • Toni Erdmann En Espanol (2016)
  • 21 Jump Street (2012)
  • 21 Jump Street En Espanol (2012)
  • 22 Jump Street (2014)
  • 22 Jump Street En Espanol (2014)
  • A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

April 3, 2026

  • Pizza Movie: Film Premiere

April 4, 2026

  • Primitive War (2025)

April 5, 2026

  • The Boogeyman (2023)

April 6, 2026

  • Sirat (2025)

April 7, 2026

  • Bad Boys Ride or Die (2024)
  • Bad Boys Ride or Die En Espanol (2024)

April 8, 2026

  • The Testaments: Three-Episode Series Premiere

April 9, 2026

  • Married at First Sight: Complete Season 7
  • Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes: Complete Season 1
  • WWE LFG: Complete Season 2
  • The Floor: Season 5 Premiere
  • Pets on a Train (2025)

April 10, 2026

  • Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair: Complete Season 1
  • Perfect Crown: Series Premiere
  • Finnick (2022)

April 13, 2026

  • Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022) (SUBBED & DUBBED)

April 14, 2026

  • #SKYKING: Documentary Premiere
  • The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere
  • The Quiz With Balls: Season 3 Premiere
  • The Hunger Games (2012)
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
  • The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

April 15, 2026

  • Blippi Wonders: Complete Seasons 2-3

April 16, 2026

  • Court Cam: Complete Season 8
  • MasterChef: Season 16 Premiere
  • My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 3
  • Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10
  • Last Christmas (2019)
  • Last Christmas En Espanol (2019)

April 17, 2026

  • Innate: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Shelby Oaks (2024)

April 22, 2026

  • Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 4 Premiere

April 23, 2026

  • Live PD: Police Patrol: Complete Season 8

April 24, 2026

  • Nikki Glaser: Good Girl: Special Premiere
  • No Other Choice (2025)

April 25, 2026

  • Good Boy (2025)

April 26, 2026

  • Daddio (2023)
  • Daddio En Espanol (2023)

April 29, 2026

  • Silent Night (2023)

April 30, 2026

  • Family Lockup: Complete Season 1
  • The First 48: Complete Season 28
  • The UnXplained: Complete Season 7
  • Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024)
  • Harold and the Purple Crayon En Espanol (2024)
  • A Haunting In Venice (2023)
  • Monster In The Family: The Stacey Kananen Story (2025)
  • Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story (2025)

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