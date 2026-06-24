What’s Coming to Disney+ in July 2026

Disney+ is delivering a packed July 2026 lineup loaded with Marvel, Star Wars, live sports, and brand-new originals. From the return of X-Men ’97 to live Lollapalooza streams, there’s something for every type of viewer this month. More Entertainment News

July 1

Abandoned (Hulu Original) – All Episodes Streaming

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Magicampers (S1) – New Episodes

X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

July 3

Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-Hour Programming Begins

The Simpsons: Simpsley – Disney+ Exclusive Episode

July 4

Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – 24-Hour Programming Concludes

July 5

Chibiverse (S4) – New Episodes

SHARKFEST – New Premieres: Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory World’s Biggest Mako Attack of the Samurai Sharks Shark vs. Giant Croc Shark Island Showdown Sharks: Reef Rivals Great White Gauntlet



July 6

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

July 7

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

July 8

Bluey Compilations – Premiere

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

July 10

Project Runway (S22) – Premiere

July 11

Theme Song Takeover (S6) – Premiere

July 13

Rabbit Hole (S1)

July 14

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – Premiere

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S5) – New Episodes

July 15

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

July 16

The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One

July 17

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 19-21)

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland – Premiere

Project Runway (S22) – New Episode

July 18

Theme Song Takeover (S6) – New Episode

July 19

Women’s Sports Sundays – WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury (ESPN) – 7pm ET

July 21

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

July 22

BeddyByes – New Episodes

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

July 23

Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston – Premiere

Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 7pm ET

July 24

Project Runway (S22) – New Episode

Soy Luna: Let’s Roll Again (Disney+ Original) – All Episodes Streaming

NFL Flag Championships (ESPN/ESPN2/ABC/NFL+)

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

July 25

How Not to Draw: Shorts (S5) – New Episode

Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere

Theme Song Takeover (S6) – New Episode

NFL Flag Championships

WNBA All-Star Game (ABC) – 8:30pm ET

July 26

NFL Flag Championships – 10am ET

Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN2) – 4pm ET

Women’s Sports Sundays – NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville (ESPN) – 9pm ET

July 28

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

July 29

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

X-Men ’97 (S2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

July 30

Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (S1) – New Episode

Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1

July 31

Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2

Project Runway (S22) – New Episode

Banana Ball: Tailgaters vs. Party Animals (ESPN2) – 9pm ET

Now Streaming

Pixar Stream – Continuous programming from Pixar’s library

Throwbacks Stream – All-day marathon of nostalgic favorites

Disney Princess Stream (Launches July 23)

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