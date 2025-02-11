Whataburger Welcomes Families With Kids Eat Free Meal Deal

February 10, 2025 – Feeding the family on a budget just got easier thanks to the return of Whataburger’s Kids Eat Free Deal! Every Tuesday in February, kids can choose their favorite Kids Menu item for free with the purchase of any meal.

Made to satisfy even the pickiest eaters, kiddos can now choose from any of the four items on the Whataburger kid’s menu. Whether they’re all about the classic Justaburger®, craving crispy Whatachick’n® Strips and Four Piece Whatachick’n® Bites or prefer the tasty Grilled Cheese, we’ve got something for every tiny taste bud. Answering, “what’s for dinner?” has never been so delicious.

Gather the family for some quality meal-time and jump on this limited time deal, which can be redeemed with any meal across Whataburger’s breakfast, lunch and dinner menus (including another Kids Meal) – so everyone leaves fed and happy with their favorite Whataburger order!

Whataburger’s Kids Eat Free promotion is available for dine-in, take out or drive-thru orders all day on Tuesdays at participating locations throughout February. The promotion cannot be redeemed through the Whataburger app or third-party delivery services. Limit one free kid’s meal per regularly priced meal purchased.

