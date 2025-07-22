Whataburger Saddles Up with the New Bacon Wrangler Double

The Lone Star State doesn’t do anything halfway – and neither does Whataburger . Say howdy to the all-new Bacon Wrangler Double, a burger so bold, so proud and so over-the-top delicious, it just might be the most Texas thing on a toasted bun.

Available on Aug. 5, 2025 the Bacon Wrangler Double stacks two fresh, 100% American beef patties with bacon, Monterey Jack and American cheeses, pickles, crispy onion strings and chipotle aioli – all layered between toasted buns built for big appetites. Inspired by the legendary wranglers who shaped the Wild West, this burger packs a chipotle kick and smoky, char-grilled flavors that holler Texas from the back of a pickup under the fireworks at the rodeo.

And here’s the kicker: you don’t have to be out on the range to feel like you are. One bite and it’s boots on, sky wide and big flavor driving the whole thing home. So saddle up! The Bacon Wrangler Double won’t be around forever, so grab it before it rides off into the sunset.

Hungry for more? Whataburger has fans covered 24/7 – whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online or tap into the Whataburger App.

Visit Whataburger.com for further details.

Source: Restaurant News

