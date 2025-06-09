Whataburger’s New Bigger Better Bundles Brings Bigger Savings

Whataburger® is turning up the flavor and turning down the prices with its brand-new Bigger Better Bundles! Whether you’re feeding the family, grabbing lunch with coworkers or filling up for whatever the day throws at you, these deals serve big value and even bigger portions, made for appetites of all kinds.

For a limited time, guests can pair any full-sized Whatameal – which includes any Burger, Whatachick’n®, All-Time Favorites or limited-time menu item, served with a medium or large fry and drink – with one of three new bundle options that are easy to mix, match and share, for only an extra $4, $5 or $6:

$4 Kids Whatameal : Choose from a Justaburger ® , 2-piece Whatachick’n Strips, Grilled Cheese, or 4-piece Whatachick’n Bites, each with small fries and a kid’s drink. Perfect for the little ones!

: Choose from a Justaburger , 2-piece Whatachick’n Strips, Grilled Cheese, or 4-piece Whatachick’n Bites, each with small fries and a kid’s drink. Perfect for the little ones! $5 Double Meat Jr. Whatameal : Double the meat, double the flavor. This value meal deal comes complete with small fries and a drink to seal the deal. Great for a date night!

: Double the meat, double the flavor. This value meal deal comes complete with small fries and a drink to seal the deal. Great for a date night! $6 WhataWings: Nine crispy, saucy WhataWings tossed in your choice of Honey Butter, Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Sweet & Spicy sauce. Made to share – or keep it all to yourself. No judgment.

The $4, $5 and $6 Bundles can be added to Whatameals across Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner and can be ordered with Kids Whatameals. Bigger Better Bundles are only available at the register or drive-thru. They are not available through online ordering, the Whataburger App or third-party delivery.

And here’s even more to love: the fan-favorite Pico de Gallo Burger is BACK and better than ever, straight out of the WhataVault! Just in time for Whataburger’s 75th anniversary, this fresh, zesty masterpiece makes its triumphant return this summer – and yes, it can be bundled, too.

So gather the family, rally the carpool or treat yourself! Whataburger’s Bigger Better Bundles are here to help you save and savor every bite.

Check out all the Bigger Better Bundles details at Whataburger.com.

Source: Whataburger

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email