Whataburger’s Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich Returns

The Whataburger Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich isn’t just a fan favorite, it’s legendary! Back by popular demand and right in time for summer, the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich returns to heat up Whataburger’s menu again in 2024.

Load up on extra napkins before you sink your teeth into three crispy Whatachick’n® Strips smothered in Whataburger’s original spicy Buffalo Sauce and topped with cool Buttermilk Ranch and two slices of Monterey Jack cheese, all on a five-inch bun. The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich will also be available in the Jr. size. A perfect harmony of flavors, this beautiful “mess-terpiece” will only be available for a limited time starting Tuesday, June 25.

As a reminder, guests who can’t get enough of Whataburger’s signature Buffalo Sauce or Buttermilk Ranch can find both on their local grocery store’s shelves. Learn more about our sauces by visiting the Grocery section on Whataburger.com. Select sauces are available for purchase at Whatastore.com.

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich will be available in-store, at the drive-thru, online at Whataburger.com, and on the popular Whataburger App for Curbside pickup or delivery. Customers who download the Whataburger app and create an account will immediately receive an offer for a free Whataburger and can start earning reward points to redeem for menu items, merchandise discounts, and other exclusive experiences. Prices and availability vary by market.

Source: Whataburger

More Eat & Drink News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email